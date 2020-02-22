2020 NCAA college hockey conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto-bids

Ahead of the 2020 NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament, six automatic bids are up for the taking through conference tournaments. Once all six winners are determined, 10 more teams will receive at-large invitations to the NCAA tournament as part of the bracket reveal during the selection show on Sunday, March 22.
Tournaments mark the start of postseason play, beginning as early as March 6 and lasting all the way until March 21, a day before the bracket is announced. Find the complete list of conference tournaments below, including schedules, brackets, scores and auto-bids for the six winners. This will be updated throughout.
2020 FROZEN FOUR: Championship information | Buy 2020 tickets | Frozen Four daily schedule
2020 NCAA hockey conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto-bids
- Atlantic Hockey
- Campus sites/LECOM HarborCenter – Buffalo, NY
- First round — March 6-8 (Best-of-three, at higher seed)
- Quarterfinals — March 13-15 (Best-of-three, at higher seed)
- Semifinals — March 20 (HarborCenter)
- Championship — March 21 (HarborCenter)
- More
- Campus sites/LECOM HarborCenter – Buffalo, NY
- Big Ten
- All games at higher seed
- Quarterfinals — March 6-8 (Best-of-three)
- Semifinals — March 14
- Championship — March 21
- More
- All games at higher seed
- ECAC
- Campus sites/Herb Brooks Arena – Lake Placid, NY
- First round — March 6-8 (Best-of-three, at higher seed)
- Quarterfinals — March 13-15 (Best-of-three, at higher seed)
- Semifinals — March 20 (Herb Brooks Arena)
- Championship — March 21 (Herb Brooks Arena)
- More
- Campus sites/Herb Brooks Arena – Lake Placid, NY
- Hockey East
- Campus sites/TD Garden – Boston, Mass
- Quarterfinals — TBD (Best-of-three, at higher seed)
- Semifinals — Friday, March 20 (TD Garden)
- Championship — Saturday, March 21 (TD Garden)
- Campus sites/TD Garden – Boston, Mass
- NCHC
- Campus sites/Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, Minn.
- Quarterfinals — March 13-15 (Best-of-three, campus sites)
- Semifinals — Friday, March 20 (Xcel Energy Center)
- Championship — Saturday, March 21 (Xcel Energy Center)
- More
- Campus sites/Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, Minn.
- WCHA
- All games at higher seed
- Quarterfinals — March 6-8 (Best-of-three)
- Semifinals — March 13-15 (Best-of-three)
- Championship — March 21
- More
- All games at higher seed
2020 DI MEN'S HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | Championship history