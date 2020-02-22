HOOPS: 🏀

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | February 22, 2020

2020 NCAA college hockey conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto-bids

Ahead of the 2020 NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament, six automatic bids are up for the taking through conference tournaments. Once all six winners are determined, 10 more teams will receive at-large invitations to the NCAA tournament as part of the bracket reveal during the selection show on Sunday, March 22.

Tournaments mark the start of postseason play, beginning as early as March 6 and lasting all the way until March 21, a day before the bracket is announced. Find the complete list of conference tournaments below, including schedules, brackets, scores and auto-bids for the six winners. This will be updated throughout.

2020 NCAA hockey conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto-bids

  • Atlantic Hockey
    • Campus sites/LECOM HarborCenter – Buffalo, NY
      • First round — March 6-8 (Best-of-three, at higher seed)
      • Quarterfinals — March 13-15 (Best-of-three, at higher seed)
      • Semifinals — March 20 (HarborCenter)
      • Championship — March 21 (HarborCenter)
      • More
  • Big Ten
    • All games at higher seed
      • Quarterfinals — March 6-8 (Best-of-three)
      • Semifinals — March 14
      • Championship — March 21
      • More
  • ECAC
    • Campus sites/Herb Brooks Arena – Lake Placid, NY
      • First round — March 6-8 (Best-of-three, at higher seed)
      • Quarterfinals — March 13-15 (Best-of-three, at higher seed)
      • Semifinals — March 20 (Herb Brooks Arena)
      • Championship — March 21 (Herb Brooks Arena)
      • More
  • Hockey East
    • Campus sites/TD Garden – Boston, Mass
      • Quarterfinals — TBD (Best-of-three, at higher seed)
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 20 (TD Garden)
      • Championship — Saturday, March 21 (TD Garden)
  • NCHC
    • Campus sites/Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, Minn.
      • Quarterfinals — March 13-15 (Best-of-three, campus sites)
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 20 (Xcel Energy Center)
      • Championship — Saturday, March 21 (Xcel Energy Center)
      • More
  • WCHA
    • All games at higher seed
      • Quarterfinals — March 6-8 (Best-of-three)
      • Semifinals — March 13-15 (Best-of-three)
      • Championship — March 21
      • More

1980 Miracle on Ice participants from the 1979 Frozen Four

No more than four months before Olympic tryouts, nearly half of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team shared the ice at the 1979 NCAA Frozen Four.
6 Frozen Four memories in Detroit to prepare for the 2020 NCAA tournament

The 2020 DI men’s NCAA hockey tournament ends in Detroit with the Frozen Four, the seventh time the Motor City has played host to college hockey’s best teams.
NCAA hockey bracket: Projections for 2020 tournament

College hockey's 2020 tournament field will be set less than a month from today. Let's take a look at the latest bracket projections.
