Men's hockey: St. Cloud State shocks No. 1 North Dakota 2-1

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team (12-12-6, 9-9-2 NCHC) capped a five-point weekend in NCHC play thanks to a huge 2-1 victory over No. 1 North Dakota (23-5-4, 14-3-3 NCHC) on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

STOCK REPORT: February's college hockey trends, so far



The Huskies took advantage of the game-winning slap shot by Jack Poehling, which gave SCSU a 2-1 lead at 5:54 of the third. The play was assisted by Nick Poehling and Nick Perbix and it was Jack Poehling's third goal of the weekend and ninth goal of the season.



St. Cloud State opened the game's scoring at 6:46 of the first period with a power play goal by Spencer Meier, which included a pair of assists from Chase Brand and Jami Krannila. This was Meier's fourth goal of the season and it gave SCSU a 1-0 lead.

DOWN GOES NUMBER 1!@SCSUHUSKIES_MH with the 2-1 victory. pic.twitter.com/3veoCGOJDO — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) February 23, 2020

In the second period, North Dakota replied with a goal by Collin Adams at 12:32 that included an assist from Ethan Frisch. The goal was all the offense charted by UND on the night as the SCSU defense stonewalled the Fighting Hawks for the remainder of the contest, which included almost 2:00 of empty net play at the end of the third period.

SCSU netminder David Hrenak, who gained the No. 2 star of the game award, netted 29 saves in the game with 25 saves coming in the second and third periods combined. Hrenak is now 11-8-6 on the season with a 2.67 GAA and a 90.6 percent save rate.

CAN'T MISS: Where the Miracle on Ice Olympic team played college hockey



In the game, UND outshot the Huskies 30-19. On the power play, SCSU was 1-of-3 and it was perfect on the penalty kill at 4-for-4.



The Huskies will return to action at the HBNHC on Feb. 28-29 with a pair of games against NCHC rival University of Denver.