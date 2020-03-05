College hockey: Boston College’s Alex Newhook named National Player, Rookie of the month

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Boston College freshman Alex Newhook (St. John’s, Newfoundland) has been named the Hockey Commissioners Association National Player and Rookie of the Month after an explosive February that saw him help the Eagles to the Hockey East regular season crown. The forward is the first player to sweep both awards since April 2016.

Newhook led the nation in February with 20 points, 11 assists, two shorthanded goals and a plus-14 on-ice rating. He registered six multi-point outings in nine games, including a five-point (2g, 3a) night on Feb. 15 in a 6-2 win over Merrimack at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

The Newfoundland native recorded at least one point in all nine outings in February and ended the month riding a 10-game point streak with 10 goals and 11 assists over that span. On Saturday, he became the first BC rookie since Colin White (Hanover, Mass.) in 2016 to record 40 points in a single season.

Newhook also swept the Hockey East Player and Rookie of the Month awards. His linemate and classmate Matt Boldy (Millis, Mass.) was second nationally in scoring last month with 16 points and was named as an honorable mention for National Rookie of the Month.

The fourth-ranked Eagles have won seven games in a row and clinched their 17th Hockey East regular season title on Saturday with a 4-1 road win at Boston University.

Boston College (23-8-1, 16-6-0 HEA) hosts New Hampshire on Friday (March 6) at 7 p.m. on senior night at Kelley Rink.

RPI’s Owen Savory (Cambridge, Ont.) earns HCA Goalie of the Month honors for the second consecutive month after leading the Engineers to a 6-2-0 mark and the No. 4 seed in the upcoming ECAC Hockey playoffs.

In his eight starts this month, the sophomore allowed just 12 goals on 247 shots, leading the nation in both save percentage (.954), and shutouts (3). His most impressive start was a 37-save blanking of then-No. 16 Quinnipiac, which was part of four straight league wins to close out the regular season for RPI. Their 13-8-1 conference record earned them a bye in the league playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Since the beginning of January, Savory has posted a 10-2-1 record, including five shutouts. He’s moved into the top ten in the nation in save percentage (7th — .932), and shutouts (T-2nd — 5).

HCA Commissioners’ Choice Awards February 2020:

National Player of the Month

Alex Newhook, Boston College, HEA

National Rookie of the Month

Alex Newhook, Boston College, HEA

National Goaltender of the Month

Owen Savory, RPI, ECAC

Honorable Mention Player of the Month

Ben Sokay, Niagara, AHA

Todd Burgess, RPI, ECAC

Jake Slaker, Michigan, Big Ten

Scott Perunovich, Minnesota Duluth, NCHC

Steven Jandric, Alaska, WCHA

Honorable Mention Rookie of the Month

Keaton Mastrodonato, Canisius, AHA

Nick Abruzzese, Harvard, ECAC

Alex Turcotte, Wisconsin, Big Ten

Matt Boldy, Boston College, HEA

Shane Pinto, North Dakota, NCHC

Louis Boudon, Lake Superior State, WCHA

Honorable Mention Goaltender of the Month

Chad Veltri, Niagara, AHA

Strauss Mann, Michigan, Big Ten

Jeremy Swayman, Maine, HEA

David Hrenak, St. Cloud State, NCHC

Dryden McKay, Minnesota State, WCHA