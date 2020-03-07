TRENDING:

HOOPS

Three more punch tickets to men's NCAA tournament

🏀 Track women's conference tournaments

NC women's hockey bracket announced

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Automatic bids tracker
Watch live
icehockey-men-d3 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | March 7, 2020

2020 NCAA DIII men's hockey championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

2019 DIII Men's Ice Hockey Championship: Norwich vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The 2020 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey championship selection show will air on Monday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET. It will be webstreamed right here on NCAA.com.

The championship field is made up of 12 teams. Of those, eight receive automatic qualification from the following conferences via conference championship:

  • Commonwealth Coast Conference
  • Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
  • Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
  • New England Hockey Conference
  • New England Small College Athletic Conference
  • Northern Collegiate Hockey Association
  • State University of New York Athletic Conference
  • United Collegiate Hockey Conference 

The remaining four bids will be determined on an at-large basis. For the 2020 championship season, the men’s ice hockey committee will utilize the Pairwise ranking system, which incorporates the criteria outlined below:

  • Ratings Percentage Index (RPI)
  • Quality Win Bonus (applied to RPI).
  • Results vs. common opponents.
  • Head-to-head results.

2020 DIII men's hockey championship schedule

The 2020 Division III men's hockey championship gets started March 14 with first-round games at on-campus sites. The quarterfinals on March 21 will also be hosted on-campus before the semifinals and national championship games (March 27-28) are played in Buffalo, New York.

DATE ROUND SITE
Saturday, March 14 First round Campus sites
Saturday March 21 Quarterfinals Campus sites
Friday, March 27 Semifinals LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY
Saturday, March 28 Championship LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY

Championship bracket

The 2020 DIII men's hockey championship bracket. Here is a look at the 2020 DIII men's hockey championship bracket.

BUFFALO BOUND: Get ticketsInteractive bracket

Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2019 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-0-2) 3-2 (OT) Norwich Stevens Point, WI
2018 St. Norbert (27-4-1) 3-2 (2OT) Salve Regina Lake Placid, N.Y.
2017 Norwich (27-1-3) 4-1 Trinity (Conn.) Utica, N.Y.
2016 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (23-5-2) 5-1 St. Norbert Lake Placid, N.Y.
2015 Trinity (Conn.) (25-3-1) 5-2 Wis.-Stevens Point Minneapolis
2014 St. Norbert (28-3-1) 3-1 Wis.-Stevens Point Lewiston, Maine
2013 Wisconsin-Eau Claire (24-5-2) 5-3 Oswego State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2012 St. Norbert (21-5-5) 4-1 Oswego State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2011 St. Norbert (25-4-1) 4-3 Adrian Minneapolis
2010 Norwich (26-1-4) 2-1 (OT) St. Norbert Lake Placid, N.Y.
2009 Neumann (21-9-2) 4-1 Gustavus Adolphus Lake Placid, N.Y.
2008 St. Norbert (27-1-4) 2-0 Plattsburgh State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2007 Oswego State (23-3-3) 4-3 (OT) Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior
2006 Middlebury (26-2-2) 3-0 St. Norbert Elmira
2005 Middlebury (23-4-3) 5-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Middlebury
2004 Middlebury (27-3) 1-0 (OT) St. Norbert Norwich
2003 Norwich (27-3) 2-1 Oswego State Norwich
2002 Wisconsin-Superior (24-5-5) 3-2 (OT) Norwich Middlebury
2001 Plattsburgh State (29-5) 6-2 Rochester Institue Rochester Institute
2000 Norwich (29-2-1) 2-1 St. Thomas (Minn.) Wisconsin-Superior
1999 Middlebury (21-5-1) 5-0 Wisconsin-Superior Norwich
1998 Middlebury (24-2-2) 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Plattsburgh State
1997 Middlebury (22-3-2) 3-2 Wisconsin-Superior Middlebury
1996 Middlebury (26-2-0) 3-2 Rochester Institue Wisconsin-River Falls
1995 Middlebury (23-2-2) 1-0 Fredonia State Middlebury
1994 Wisconsin-River Falls (21-8-4) 6-4 Wisconsin-Superior Wisconsin-Superior
1993 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (25-5-2) 4-3 (OT) Wisconsin-River Falls Maplewood, Minn.
1992 Plattsburgh State (32-2-2) 7-3 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Plattsburgh State
1991 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-9) 6-2 Minnesota State-Mankato Elmira
1990 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (28-4-6) 10-1, 3-6, 1-0 Plattsburgh State Wisconsin-Stevens Point
1989 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (34-5-2) 3-3, 3-2 Rochester Institue Rochester Institute
1988 Wisconsin-River Falls (31-6-1) 7-1, 3-5, 3-0 Elmira Elmira
1987 #Plattsburgh State (34-6) 8-3 Oswego State Plattsburgh State
1986 Bemidji State (25-9-1) 8-5 #Plattsburgh State Bemidji State
1985 Rochester Institute (26-6) 5-1 Bemidji State Union (N.Y.)
1984 Babson (27-5-1) 8-0 Union (N.Y.) Rochester Institute

College hockey: Boston College’s Alex Newhook named National Player, Rookie of the month

Alex Newhook was named the Hockey Commissioners Association National Player and Rookie of the Month after leading the nation in February in points and assists.
READ MORE

11 college hockey teams to watch this March

March is here and the Frozen Four is a month away. Here are 11 college hockey teams to keep an eye on as the tournament approaches.
READ MORE

Frozen Four 2020: Dates, schedule for the men's ice hockey championship

Here are the dates and schedule for the 2020 men's ice hockey championship. The 2020 Frozen Four will take place April 9-11 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners