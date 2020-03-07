2020 NCAA DIII men's hockey championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2020 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey championship selection show will air on Monday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET. It will be webstreamed right here on NCAA.com.
The championship field is made up of 12 teams. Of those, eight receive automatic qualification from the following conferences via conference championship:
- Commonwealth Coast Conference
- Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
- Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
- New England Hockey Conference
- New England Small College Athletic Conference
- Northern Collegiate Hockey Association
- State University of New York Athletic Conference
- United Collegiate Hockey Conference
The remaining four bids will be determined on an at-large basis. For the 2020 championship season, the men’s ice hockey committee will utilize the Pairwise ranking system, which incorporates the criteria outlined below:
- Ratings Percentage Index (RPI)
- Quality Win Bonus (applied to RPI).
- Results vs. common opponents.
- Head-to-head results.
2020 DIII men's hockey championship schedule
The 2020 Division III men's hockey championship gets started March 14 with first-round games at on-campus sites. The quarterfinals on March 21 will also be hosted on-campus before the semifinals and national championship games (March 27-28) are played in Buffalo, New York.
|DATE
|ROUND
|SITE
|Saturday, March 14
|First round
|Campus sites
|Saturday March 21
|Quarterfinals
|Campus sites
|Friday, March 27
|Semifinals
|LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY
|Saturday, March 28
|Championship
|LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY
Championship bracket
Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-0-2)
|3-2 (OT)
|Norwich
|Stevens Point, WI
|2018
|St. Norbert (27-4-1)
|3-2 (2OT)
|Salve Regina
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2017
|Norwich (27-1-3)
|4-1
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Utica, N.Y.
|2016
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (23-5-2)
|5-1
|St. Norbert
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2015
|Trinity (Conn.) (25-3-1)
|5-2
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Minneapolis
|2014
|St. Norbert (28-3-1)
|3-1
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Lewiston, Maine
|2013
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire (24-5-2)
|5-3
|Oswego State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2012
|St. Norbert (21-5-5)
|4-1
|Oswego State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2011
|St. Norbert (25-4-1)
|4-3
|Adrian
|Minneapolis
|2010
|Norwich (26-1-4)
|2-1 (OT)
|St. Norbert
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2009
|Neumann (21-9-2)
|4-1
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2008
|St. Norbert (27-1-4)
|2-0
|Plattsburgh State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2007
|Oswego State (23-3-3)
|4-3 (OT)
|Middlebury
|Wisconsin-Superior
|2006
|Middlebury (26-2-2)
|3-0
|St. Norbert
|Elmira
|2005
|Middlebury (23-4-3)
|5-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Middlebury
|2004
|Middlebury (27-3)
|1-0 (OT)
|St. Norbert
|Norwich
|2003
|Norwich (27-3)
|2-1
|Oswego State
|Norwich
|2002
|Wisconsin-Superior (24-5-5)
|3-2 (OT)
|Norwich
|Middlebury
|2001
|Plattsburgh State (29-5)
|6-2
|Rochester Institue
|Rochester Institute
|2000
|Norwich (29-2-1)
|2-1
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Wisconsin-Superior
|1999
|Middlebury (21-5-1)
|5-0
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Norwich
|1998
|Middlebury (24-2-2)
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Plattsburgh State
|1997
|Middlebury (22-3-2)
|3-2
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Middlebury
|1996
|Middlebury (26-2-0)
|3-2
|Rochester Institue
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|1995
|Middlebury (23-2-2)
|1-0
|Fredonia State
|Middlebury
|1994
|Wisconsin-River Falls (21-8-4)
|6-4
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Wisconsin-Superior
|1993
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (25-5-2)
|4-3 (OT)
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|Maplewood, Minn.
|1992
|Plattsburgh State (32-2-2)
|7-3
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Plattsburgh State
|1991
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-9)
|6-2
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Elmira
|1990
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (28-4-6)
|10-1, 3-6, 1-0
|Plattsburgh State
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1989
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (34-5-2)
|3-3, 3-2
|Rochester Institue
|Rochester Institute
|1988
|Wisconsin-River Falls (31-6-1)
|7-1, 3-5, 3-0
|Elmira
|Elmira
|1987
|#Plattsburgh State (34-6)
|8-3
|Oswego State
|Plattsburgh State
|1986
|Bemidji State (25-9-1)
|8-5
|#Plattsburgh State
|Bemidji State
|1985
|Rochester Institute (26-6)
|5-1
|Bemidji State
|Union (N.Y.)
|1984
|Babson (27-5-1)
|8-0
|Union (N.Y.)
|Rochester Institute