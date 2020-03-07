2020 NCAA DIII men's hockey championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2020 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey championship selection show will air on Monday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET. It will be webstreamed right here on NCAA.com.

The championship field is made up of 12 teams. Of those, eight receive automatic qualification from the following conferences via conference championship:

Commonwealth Coast Conference

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

New England Hockey Conference

New England Small College Athletic Conference

Northern Collegiate Hockey Association

State University of New York Athletic Conference

United Collegiate Hockey Conference

The remaining four bids will be determined on an at-large basis. For the 2020 championship season, the men’s ice hockey committee will utilize the Pairwise ranking system, which incorporates the criteria outlined below:

Ratings Percentage Index (RPI)

Quality Win Bonus (applied to RPI).

Results vs. common opponents.

Head-to-head results.

2020 DIII men's hockey championship schedule

The 2020 Division III men's hockey championship gets started March 14 with first-round games at on-campus sites. The quarterfinals on March 21 will also be hosted on-campus before the semifinals and national championship games (March 27-28) are played in Buffalo, New York.

DATE ROUND SITE Saturday, March 14 First round Campus sites Saturday March 21 Quarterfinals Campus sites Friday, March 27 Semifinals LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY Saturday, March 28 Championship LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY

Championship bracket

Here is a look at the 2020 DIII men's hockey championship bracket.

BUFFALO BOUND: Get tickets| Interactive bracket

Championship history