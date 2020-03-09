Hoops:

🎟 5 men's NCAA tournament auto bids up for grabs on Tuesday

Full bracket predictions

🏀 Women's conference tournament tracker

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Automatic bids tracker
Watch live
icehockey-men-d3 flag

NCAA | March 9, 2020

2020 DIII men's hockey championship bracket released

DIII Men's Ice Hockey: 2020 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

Eight conferences have been awarded an automatic qualification.  The remaining four teams were selected at-large by the committee.

BRACKET: View the interactive and printable bracket here

The championship playoff format involves four first-round games and four quarterfinal games that are played on the campuses of the participating institutions.  All games in the championship are single elimination.  The four quarterfinal winners will advance to Buffalo, New York for the semifinal and championship games, which will be conducted March 27-28 at the LECOM Harborcenter.  

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are

Conference School
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott College (22-5-0)
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Plymouth State University (15-9-3)
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) (15-10-3)
New England Hockey Conference Norwich University (24-2-2)
New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan University (Connecticut) (15-11-1)
Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Adrian College (21-5-3)
State University of New York Athletic Conference State University of New York at Geneseo (22-3-2)
United Collegiate Hockey Conference Utica College (25-2-2)

Babson College (18-6-2), Hobart College (20-5-3), Lake Forest College (18-6-3) and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (22-4-2) enter the field as the four at-large selections.

The semifinal and championship games will be web streamed live on NCAA.com.  

HISTORY: View the championship history, dating back to 1984

In 2019, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point claimed its sixth title with a 3-2 overtime win over Norwich University at K.B. Willett Ice Arena in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

For more information about the 2020 Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship, log on to NCAA.com.

College hockey: Boston College’s Alex Newhook named National Player, Rookie of the month

Alex Newhook was named the Hockey Commissioners Association National Player and Rookie of the Month after leading the nation in February in points and assists.
READ MORE

11 college hockey teams to watch this March

March is here and the Frozen Four is a month away. Here are 11 college hockey teams to keep an eye on as the tournament approaches.
READ MORE

Frozen Four 2020: Dates, schedule for the men's ice hockey championship

Here are the dates and schedule for the 2020 men's ice hockey championship. The 2020 Frozen Four will take place April 9-11 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners