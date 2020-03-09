2020 DIII men's hockey championship bracket released

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2020 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

Eight conferences have been awarded an automatic qualification. The remaining four teams were selected at-large by the committee.

The championship playoff format involves four first-round games and four quarterfinal games that are played on the campuses of the participating institutions. All games in the championship are single elimination. The four quarterfinal winners will advance to Buffalo, New York for the semifinal and championship games, which will be conducted March 27-28 at the LECOM Harborcenter.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

Conference School Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott College (22-5-0) Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Plymouth State University (15-9-3) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) (15-10-3) New England Hockey Conference Norwich University (24-2-2) New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan University (Connecticut) (15-11-1) Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Adrian College (21-5-3) State University of New York Athletic Conference State University of New York at Geneseo (22-3-2) United Collegiate Hockey Conference Utica College (25-2-2)

Babson College (18-6-2), Hobart College (20-5-3), Lake Forest College (18-6-3) and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (22-4-2) enter the field as the four at-large selections.

The semifinal and championship games will be web streamed live on NCAA.com.

In 2019, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point claimed its sixth title with a 3-2 overtime win over Norwich University at K.B. Willett Ice Arena in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

For more information about the 2020 Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship, log on to NCAA.com.