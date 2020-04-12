2019-20 CCM/AHCA Division I men's hockey All-Americans announced

Sixteen different Division I hockey schools can celebrate players honored as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for the 2019-20 season. The nation's top 25 college hockey players were announced Saturday night on the Hobey Baker announcement program carried by ESPN. Minnesota Duluth led the way with four honorees, followed by three selections from Minnesota State. Four schools had a pair of honorees.
Noteworthy this year:
- Only two players had been recognized as All-Americans previously.
- There are 19 players from 10 different U.S. states, five Canadian players from four provinces and one player from Germany.
- The source of the most players: Six from the state of Minnesota.
- By class: one freshman, six sophomores, nine juniors and nine seniors.
- The conference breakdown: Seven from the NCHC, five each from ECAC Hockey and Hockey East, four from the WCHA, and two each from Atlantic Hockey and the Big Ten.
The CCM Hockey All-American ice hockey teams are sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association. CCM is the legendary hockey brand dedicated to the endless pursuit of performance by delivering game-changing, head-to-toe innovative hockey equipment to players worldwide.
2019-2020 AHCA/CCM Hockey Men's Division I All-American Teams
|East
|Position
|West
|Jeremy Swayman, JR, Maine
|Goalie
|Dryden McKay, SO, Minnesota State
|David Farrance, Boston U.
|Defense
|Ian Mitchell, Denver
|Jack Rathbone, SO, Harvard
|Defense
|Scott Perunovich, JR, Minnesota Duluth#**
|Morgan Barron, JR, Cornell
|Forward
|Jordan Kawaguchi, JR, North Dakota
|Jack Dugan, SO, Providence
|Forward
|Hugh McGing, SR, Western Michigan
|John Leonard, JR, UMass
|Forward
|Marc Michaelis, SR, Minnesota State
|East
|Position
|West
|Frank Marotte, SR, Clarkson
|Goalie
|Hunter Shepard, SR, Minnesota Duluth*
|Yanni Kaldis, SR, Cornell
|Defense
|Cole Hults, JR, Penn State
|Mike Lee, SR, Sacred Heart
|Defense
|Connor Mackey, JR, Minnesota State
|---
|Defense
|Alec Rauhauser, SR, Bowling Green
|Nick Abruzzese, FR, Harvard
|Forward
|Noah Cates, SO, Minnesota Duluth
|Jason Cotton, SR, Sacred Heart
|Forward
|Cole Koepke, SO, Minnesota Duluth
|Tyler Madden, SO, Northeastern
|Forward
|Nate Sucese, SR, Penn State
* First Team in 2018-19; ** Second Team in 2018-19; # First Team in 2017-18