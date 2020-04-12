Hoops:

American Hockey Coaches Association | April 12, 2020

2019-20 CCM/AHCA Division I men's hockey All-Americans announced

Watch every sudden death goal in the Frozen Four finals since 1977

Sixteen different Division I hockey schools can celebrate players honored as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for the 2019-20 season. The nation's top 25 college hockey players were announced Saturday night on the Hobey Baker announcement program carried by ESPN. Minnesota Duluth led the way with four honorees, followed by three selections from Minnesota State. Four schools had a pair of honorees.

Noteworthy this year:

  • Only two players had been recognized as All-Americans previously.
  • There are 19 players from 10 different U.S. states, five Canadian players from four provinces and one player from Germany.
  • The source of the most players: Six from the state of Minnesota.
  • By class: one freshman, six sophomores, nine juniors and nine seniors.
  • The conference breakdown: Seven from the NCHC, five each from ECAC Hockey and Hockey East, four from the WCHA, and two each from Atlantic Hockey and the Big Ten. 

The CCM Hockey All-American ice hockey teams are sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association. CCM is the legendary hockey brand dedicated to the endless pursuit of performance by delivering game-changing, head-to-toe innovative hockey equipment to players worldwide.

COLLEGE HOCKEY AWARDS: Maine's Swayman wins Richter Award | St. Anselm's Conger is Humanitarian Award winner

2019-2020 AHCA/CCM Hockey Men's Division I All-American Teams

First Team
East Position West
Jeremy Swayman, JR, Maine Goalie Dryden McKay, SO, Minnesota State
David Farrance, Boston U. Defense Ian Mitchell, Denver
Jack Rathbone, SO, Harvard Defense Scott Perunovich, JR, Minnesota Duluth#**
Morgan Barron, JR, Cornell Forward Jordan Kawaguchi, JR, North Dakota
Jack Dugan, SO, Providence Forward Hugh McGing, SR, Western Michigan
John Leonard, JR, UMass Forward Marc Michaelis, SR, Minnesota State
Second Team
East Position West
Frank Marotte, SR, Clarkson Goalie Hunter Shepard, SR, Minnesota Duluth*
Yanni Kaldis, SR, Cornell Defense Cole Hults, JR, Penn State
Mike Lee, SR, Sacred Heart Defense Connor Mackey, JR, Minnesota State
--- Defense Alec Rauhauser, SR, Bowling Green
Nick Abruzzese, FR, Harvard Forward Noah Cates, SO, Minnesota Duluth
Jason Cotton, SR, Sacred Heart Forward Cole Koepke, SO, Minnesota Duluth
Tyler Madden, SO, Northeastern Forward Nate Sucese, SR, Penn State

 * First Team in 2018-19; ** Second Team in 2018-19; # First Team in 2017-18

