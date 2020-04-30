LIU announces addition of men’s ice hockey

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. — Long Island University President Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, in conjunction with LIU Athletics Director Dr. William E. Martinov Jr., today announced the addition of men’s ice hockey to the athletics department, with immediate recruitment and competition slated to begin in 2020-21.

A national search for a head coach will begin immediately.

“We are thrilled to be adding men’s ice hockey to the sport opportunities for our student-athletes,” Martinov said. “NCAA Division I men’s hockey is one of the most exciting sports out there, and we are pleased to be able to provide another opportunity for young hockey players nationwide. Coach Rob Morgan and his women’s ice hockey team proved this season that there is a real hunger for a chance to play hockey on Long Island, and winning a championship in their first season has been a great experience for our entire Shark family. We look forward to the same success for our men's team, competing in the classroom and on the ice, representing LIU as truly exceptional student-athletes!”

LIU is home to a unique Division I athletics program, fielding 30 athletics teams on two campuses. LIU's united NCAA Division I program builds on a foundation of excellence and tradition. In LIU's history, its teams have combined for 23 national championships, 218 conference championships, and 376 All-Americans.

LIU, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education through innovative programs, prestigious faculty, experiential learning opportunities, and cutting-edge research. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best National University, and Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning, LIU offers more than 350 academic programs, with a network of over 265,000 alumni including industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.