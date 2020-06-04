Most NCAA men's hockey championships

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

Take a look back at the sights and sounds from a historic Frozen Four

The first men's hockey national championship was played between Michigan and Dartmouth in 1948. Since then, 21 programs have ended their season with the title. But, some of those programs have been more dominant than others.

These are the men's college hockey programs with at least five national championships under their belt.

Minnesota — 5

NCAA Photos The Gophers' last national championship was 2003.

Championships: 1974, 1976, 1979, 2002, 2003

Minnesota has five national championships, but they all came in two decades. The 1970s were a prosperous time for the Gophers, resulting in three titles. Two of those titles came over Michigan Tech, which claims three titles, while the third was over North Dakota. The back-to-back national championships in the 2000s were over Maine and New Hampshire. Do the Gophers have what it takes to get back to the title game in 2019?

Boston University — 5

Greg Fiume | NCAA Photos Boston University head coach Jack Parker celebrates with his team in 2009.

Championships: 1971, 1972, 1978, 1995, 2009

Boston University also has five titles to its name. But, this season marks 10 years since the Terriers have gone out on top. Their 1978 victory could be considered their most iconic championship win, as they topped in-state rival Boston College 5-3.

Boston College — 5

Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos Boston College's last championship came in 2012.

Championships: 1949, 2001, 2008, 2010, 2012

Boston College is the third program to notch five national championships. The Eagles had to wait over 50 years to jump from their first title to their second, but have been more consistent since then. Their most recent national championship was won 4-1 over Ferris State in 2012.

MORE: The most likely national championship contenders this season

Wisconsin — 6

Tom Dahlin | NCAA Photos The Badgers won the 2006 national championship played in Wisconsin.

Championships: 1973, 1977, 1981, 1983, 1990, 2006

The Badgers are the only team to have six national championships, the most recent one being a win over Boston College in 2006. Wisconsin has won some high-scoring championships — from the first championship to the most recent one, here are the final scores: 4-2, 6-5, 6-3, 6-2, 7-3, 2-1. Although the Badgers haven't been in contention for the national championship in recent years, there is hope in Madison that head coach Tony Granato can get them back to the title game.

North Dakota — 8

Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos North Dakota won its eighth national championship in 2016.

Championships: 1959, 1963, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1997, 2000, 2016

North Dakota is one of two teams with eight national championships. The Fighting Hawks have won a national championship in all but two decades since its birth. Their most recent title came in 2016 with a 5-1 victory over Quinnipiac. Their highest-scoring national championship game came from the 1963 team coached by Barry Thornydycraft — the Hawks topped Denver 6-5 in Boston.

Denver — 8

NCAA Photos Denver celebrates after clinching the 2017 title.

Championships: 1958, 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005, 2017

Just behind Michigan, Denver tallies a total of eight national championships. One of the highest-scoring games in championship history came in Denver's 1961 12-2 victory over St. Lawrence. Denver had the luxury of playing in their own city that title game, giving them a huge edge to ramp the score up that high. Their longest drought was between 1969 and 2004. Denver won the title in 2017, and entered the 2018-19 season in the top 10.

Michigan — 9

Michigan Athletics Michigan has more national championships than any other program.

Championships: 1948, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1965, 1964, 1996, 1998

The Michigan Wolverines won the very first college hockey national championship, then eight more to follow in the next 50 years. They have more national championships than any other program in the country. Most recently, the Wolverines played in the 2011 title game, but lost to Minnesota Duluth. Could 2019 be the year Michigan gets back on the map?

MORE: These college hockey programs have produced the most members of the US Men's Olympic Team

Men's college hockey national champions from 1948 to today.