Minnesota-Duluth's Scott Perunovich named men's ice hockey player of the year

Watch every sudden death goal in the Frozen Four finals since 1977

Watch every sudden death goal in the Frozen Four finals since 1977

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Scott Perunovich (Hibbing, Minn.), junior defenseman from the University of Minnesota Duluth, has been named the 2020 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year, USA Hockey announced today.

The award is presented annually to the top American player in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey.

A three-time American Hockey Coaches Association All-American, Perunovich registered six goals and 34 assists for 40 points in 34 games this season, the second-most points by a defenseman in the NCAA. His 34 assists also paced NCAA defensemen.

ALL-AMERICANS: 2019-20 CCM/AHCA Division I men's hockey All-Americans announced

A difference maker on the power play, Perunovich tied for the national lead in both power play points (22) and assists (19). In addition, his 12 multi-point games ranked second among defensemen nationally this season.

Despite the season being cut short, the Hibbing, Minnesota, native’s stellar junior campaign culminated with being honored as the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award recipient, among several other honors.

#UnitedAsOne: Minnesota-Duluth's Scott Perunovich talks growth as a player, winning the Hobey Baker Award

Perunovich is the sixth Bulldog to win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, and the third defenseman in the last four seasons. Perunovich was selected 45th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft, and agreed to a two-year entry-level contract with the team in March.

As part of receiving the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Award, The USA Hockey Foundation contributes $5,000 from the Jim Johannson Legacy Fund to the USA Hockey youth association of the winner’s choice. Perunovich has selected the Hibbing-Chisholm Youth Hockey Association.