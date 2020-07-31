Watch every sudden death goal in the Frozen Four finals since 1977

Frozen Four appearances, Hobey Baker recognition and all-conference selections. There are more than 200 former college hockey players on official rosters during this 2020 NHL postseason. There are also 43 different schools with representation.

Of the 43 schools, seven have double-digit players competing for the Stanley Cup. Here are the teams with the most representation.

NOTE: Rosters, players are according to official team sites as of July 31.

Colleges with most players in the 2020 NHL Playoffs

Boston University — 17 players

Of the 24 teams in the postseason, 11 have a Terriers player. The Colorado Avalanche even have three: Shane Bowers, Matt Nieto and Colin Wilson.

Wilson totaled 55 points in the 2008-09 BU season, which concluded with the Terriers winning their fifth NCAA title. Nick Bonino, who currently plays for the Nashville Predators, assisted and then scored a goal in the last 90 seconds to force OT in that 2009 title game against Miami (Ohio).

Michigan — 15 players

The Wolverines are one of three programs with 15 players on playoff rosters. This includes some standouts from the 2018 Frozen Four team, like Quinn Hughes and Cooper Marody. Though a defenseman, Hughes' 24 assists ranked third in the NCAA. Marody, a forward, led the Big Ten in scoring and posted 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) to finish sixth in the nation.

Good luck to our 15 Wolverines in the Stanley Cup playoffs!

Minnesota — 15 players

Fellow Big Ten rival Minnesota also has 15 players in the NHL postseason. One of the 15, Brady Skjei, is finishing up his bachelor's degree in business and marketing education from Minnesota's College of Education and Human Development — the day before the postseason begins.

"It's something I've taken pretty seriously since leaving the 'U', and it's something that is very important to me and my family," he told Gophersports.com. "For me to finally complete everything and earn that degree, it will feel really good."

Other former Gopher standouts: Avalanche alternate captain Erik Johnson, two-time Stanley Cup champion Phil Kessel (now with the Coyotes) and Blake Wheeler of the Winnipeg Jets, who led the NHL in assists in 2017-18 with 68.

North Dakota — 15 players

The Fighting Hawks won their most recent national championship in 2016 and are no strangers to seeing NHL players, notably Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Belfour. Currently, former Hobey Baker finalist Zach Parise (Minnesota Wild) and Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews are veteran NHL stars. Toews is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2010. While at North Dakota, Toews led the team to two Frozen Four runs and had 85 points.

That 2016 national championship team has players such as Brock Boeser, who had 60 points that season and is now on the Vancouver Canucks. Drake Caggiula (Blackhawks), Nick Schmaltz (Arizona Coyotes) and Troy Stecher (Vancouver Canucks) are among his former North Dakota teammates currently in the NHL.

Boston College — 13 players

The Eagles aren't far behind Beanpot rival BU in postseason players. One BC standout is Johnny Gaudreau, the 2014 Hobey Baker Award recipient when he had 36 goals and 44 assists — averaging two points per game. He won a national title in 2012. Gaudreau's teammate Kevin Hayes is also in the postseason, as he's on the Philadelphia Flyers. Hayes is an alternate captain for the Flyers and previously won 2014 Beanpot tournament MVP.

Wisconsin — 12 players

Any mention of the NHL and the Badgers together must include Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios and of course goaltender Mike Richter, whose name now graces that annual award given to the top goaltender in DI men's hockey each year.

Wisconsin's most recent title team (2006) featured the Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Flyers' Brian Elliott, a Hobey Baker Award finalist as the team's starting goalie. Other former Badgers stars on NHL rosters include Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild), Justin Schultz (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Ryan McDonagh (Tampa Bay Lightning).

