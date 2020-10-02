These are the college hockey teams with the most Stanley Cup winners

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh lifted the Stanley Cup on Sept. 28 following his franchise's second NHL championship. The win was ceremonious as McDonagh won the first title of a decade-long career, though it was also historic for his alma mater as the former Wisconsin star became the 14th Badger — the most by any school — to have his name etched into the Stanley Cup. McDonagh helped bring a championship back to Tampa Bay. It is the 20th Stanley Cup title won by Wisconsin hockey alumni, tied with Boston College for the most by a single program.
Congrats to @BadgerMHockey standout Ryan McDonagh on his new title:— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) September 29, 2020
“Stanley Cup Champion” 🏆#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/K87c0QP4fq
Fourteen different players have combined for the 20 Wisconsin championships with Brian Rafalski and Chris Chelios each winning the three Stanley Cups while Justin Schultz and Paul Stanton both won a pair of titles.
The Badgers and Eagles lead all schools with 20 Stanley Cups with North Dakota, Michigan and Boston University rounding out the top five with 17, 16 and 12 cups respectively. Here is the full list of the schools where each of the Stanley Cup champions played college hockey.
|COLLEGE
|COUNT
|PLAYERS
|Boston College
|20
(12 different players)
|
Brooks Orpik, Brian Dumoulin, Ben Smith, Bill Guerin, Rob Scuderi, Ryan Shannon, Brian Gionta, Doug Brown, Brian Leetch, Kevin Stevens, Joe Mullen, Zach Sanford
|Wisconsin
|20 (14 different players)
|
Ryan McDonagh, Justin Schultz, Chris Chelios, Davis Drewiske, Adam Burish, Brian Rafalski, Steve Reinprecht, Bruce Driver, Mike Richter, Sean Hill, Paul Stanton, Gary Suter, David Maley, Brian Engblom
|North Dakota
|17 (11 different players)
|
T.J. Oshie, Carter Rowney, Jonathan Toews, Matt Greene, Mike Commodore, Brad Bombardir, Craig Ludwig, Ed Belfour, Tony Hrkac, Jay Caufield, Geoff Smith
|Michigan
|16 (9 different players)
|
Kevin Porter, Carl Hagelin, John Madden, Aaron Ward, Blake Sloan, Mike Knuble, Pat Hughes, Red Berenson, John Sherf
|Boston University
|12 (10 different players)
|
Kevin, Shattenkirk, Alex Chiasson, Nick Bonino, Joe DiPenta, Jay Pandolfo, Chris Drury, Scott Young, Ed Ronan, Shawn McEachern, Scott Young
|Minnesota Duluth
|11 (7 different players)
|
Matt Niskanen, Brett Hull, Shjon Podein, Derek Plante, Tom Kurvers, Dave Langevin, Glenn Resch
|Notre Dame
|11 (6 different players)
|
Ian Cole, Bryan Rust, Mark Eaton, Brett Lebda, Don Jackson, Bill Nyrop
|Michigan State
|11 (7 different players)
|
Duncan Keith, Drew Miller, Rod Brind'Amour, Andrew Hutchinson, Danton Cole, Joe Murphy, Craig Simpson, Mackenzie MacEachern
|Minnesota
|10 (9 different players)
|
Phil Kessel, Nick Leddy, Alex Goligoski, Ben Clymer, Neal Broten, Tom Chorske, Chris McAlpine, Frank Pietrangelo, Mike Polich
|Cornell
|9 (2 different players)
|
Joe Niewendyk, Ken Dryden
|Denver
|8 (3 different players)
|
Glenn Anderson, John MacMillan, Tyler Bozak
|Vermont
|8 (6 different players)
|
Patrick Sharp, Viktor Stalberg, Tim Thomas, Martin St. Louis, Eric Perrin, John LeClair
|Bowling Green
|7 (4 different players)
|
Rob Blake, Greg de Vries, Brian MacLellan, Ken Morrow
|New Hampshire
|7 (6 different players)
|
Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bryan Muir, Kevin Dean, Normand Lacombe, Dave Lumley, Rod Langway
|Clarkson
|6 (5 different players)
|
Willie Mitchell, Todd Marchant, Kent Huskins, Erik Cole, Colin Patterson
|Providence
|6 (4 different players)
|
Hal Gill, Chris Terreri, Peter Taglianetti, Steve Rooney
|St. Cloud State
|6 (4 different players)
|
Matt Cullen, Joe Motzko, Bret Hedican, Frank Brimsek
|UMass Lowell
|6 (3 different players)
|
Ron Hainsey, Scott Wilson, Craig MacTavish
|Miami
|6 (5 different players)
|
Blake Coleman, Jeff Zatkoff, Kevyn Adams, Dan Boyle, Alec Martinez
|Michigan Tech
|5 (3 different players)
|
Randy McKay, Bob Lorimer, Tony Esposito
|Ferris State
|4
|
Chris Kunitz
|Lake Superior State
|4 (Four different players)
|
Doug Weight, John Grahame, Jim Dowd, Brian Rolston
|Massachusetts
|4 (Two different players)
|
Conor Sheary, Jonathan Quick
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|3 (Two different players)
|
Jordan Hendry, Shawn Chambers
|Harvard
|4 (Three different players)
|
Alex Killorn, Craig Adams, George Owen
|Maine
|3 (Two different players)
|
Scott Darling, Dustin Penner
|Alaska-Anchorage
|2
|
Jay Beagle, Mike Peluso
|Dartmouth
|2
|
Ben Lovejoy, Myles Lane
|Ohio State
|2
|
Jamie Macoun
|Omaha
|2
|
Josh Archibald, Jake Guentzel
|Princeton
|2
|
Kevin Westgarth, George Parros
|St. Lawrence
|2
|
Brandon Bollig, Rich Peverley
|Western Michigan
|2
|
Glenn Healy, Jamal Mayers
|Army
|1
|
Dan Hinote
|Bemidji State
|1
|Joel Otto
|Colgate
|1
|
Andy McDonald
|Colorado College
|3
|
Jaden Schwartz, Doug Lidster, Curtis McElhinney
|Gonzaga
|1
|Frank McCool
|Minnesota State
|1
|
Ryan Carter
|Northeastern
|1
|
Chris Nilan
|Northern Michigan
|1
|
Dallas Drake
|Rensselaer
|1
|
Mike McPhee
*Data from College Hockey Inc.