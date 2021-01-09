HOOPS:

LIVE

Men's scores

Preview: No. 5 So. Carolina vs. No. 10 Kentucky women's hoops (5 ET)

Holy Cross' Magarity wins historic father-daughter matchup
icehockey-men-d1 flag

Wisconsin Athletics | January 9, 2021

Men's college hockey: No. 12 Wisconsin hands top-ranked Minnesota its first loss of the season

Hockey slang terms, explained by college stars

Wisconsin men's hockey (6-5-0, 6-3-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) scored first and knocked off top-ranked Minnesota (10-1-0, 8-1-0-0-0-0 Big Ten), 3-1, on Saturday at LaBahn Arena, handing the Gophers their first loss of the season. 

Weissbach was the first on the board for the Badgers, netting one midway through the second period at 10:44 to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead over the Gophers. Tarek Baker's pass found him in front of the net where he was able to lift the puck up and over Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine. Cole Caufield also recorded an assist on the play.

Baker put the Badgers up by two just 1:59 into the third period, netting his second goal of the season on a feed from Sam Stange and Ty Emberson.

Minnesota got on the board at 7:50 in the third period with a power-play goal from Sampo Ranta, cutting the Badgers' lead in half.

The Badgers closed out the scoring with a short-handed empty-net goal at 19:06 in the third period from Owen Lindmark to give his team the 3-1 win. 

The Badgers effort wasn't complete without a strong performance from goaltender Robbie Beydoun who made 35 saves and kept the Gophers scoreless throughout the first and second periods. 

TOP 20: Check out the latest USCHO men's hockey rankings 

Forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway joined the Badgers after returning from the World Junior Championship tournament, winning gold and silver medals, respectively. Holloway, who left for Hockey Canada's training camp way back in November, had only played two games with the Badgers this season. 

Ty Pelton-Byce also returned to the lineup tonight after sustaining an injury on Nov. 19.

2021 NET rankings: Instant takeaways and analysis

These are the lessons learned from the first men's college basketball NET rankings for the 2020-21 season.
READ MORE

2020-21 DI men’s college basketball milestone tracker

NCAA.com is tracking notable milestones set during the 2020-21 men's college basketball season.
READ MORE

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Big Ten continue to dominate AP Top 25; Wisconsin clocks in at 6th

Gonzaga holds steady in the latest AP men's basketball poll as No. 1, with the Big Ten showcasing nine teams in this week's rankings.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners