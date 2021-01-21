2021 Frozen Four bracket: Printable NCAA hockey tournament .PDF

The 2021 NCAA Division I men's college hockey tournament is set for April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Here is the official, printable NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament bracket for the 2021 Frozen Four. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window.
2021 Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Schedule
Here is the schedule for the 2021 tournament, as it stands right now. These dates and locations are subject to change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionals for the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship will be held March 27-29 at four different locations. At each site, four teams will compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition. The two winning teams will then compete against each other in single-elimination regional final competition at the same site. The winning team from each of the four regionals will advance to the Frozen Four.
|2021 DI MEN'S ICE HOCKEY REGIONALS
|Regional
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Northeast
|Manchester, NH
|SNHU Arena
|March 27-28
|West
|Loveland, Colo.
|Budweiser Events Center
|March 27-28
|East
|Bridgeport, CT
|Webster Bank Arena
|March 26 -27
|Midwest
|Fargo, ND
|Scheels Arena
|March 26-27
See below for the full championship history:
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2020
|N/A — The championship was cancelled because of the pandemic.
|2019
|Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-0
|Massachusetts
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2018
|Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)
|Scott Sandelin
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2017
|Denver (33-7-4)
|Jim Montgomery
|3-2
|Minnesota Duluth
|Chicago
|2016
|North Dakota (34-6-4)
|Brad Berry
|5-1
|Quinnipiac
|Tampa
|2015
|Providence (26-13-2)
|Nate Leaman
|4-3
|Boston University
|Boston
|2014
|Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4)
|Rick Bennett
|7-4
|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|2013
|Yale (22-12-3)
|Keith Allain
|4-0
|Quinnipiac
|Pittsburgh
|2012
|Boston College (33-10-1)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Ferris State
|Tampa, Fla.
|2011
|Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-2 (ot)
|Michigan
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2010
|Boston College (29-10-3)
|Jerry York
|5-0
|Wisconsin
|Detroit
|2009
|Boston University (35-6-4)
|Jack Parker
|4-3 (ot)
|Miami (Ohio)
|Washington D.C.
|2008
|Boston College (25-11-8)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Notre Dame
|Denver
|2007
|Michigan State (26-13-3)
|Rick Comley
|3-1
|Boston College
|St. Louis
|2006
|Wisconsin (30-10-3)
|Mike Eaves
|2-1
|Boston College
|Milwaukee
|2005
|Denver (32-9-2)
|George Gwozdecky
|4-1
|North Dakota
|Columbus, Ohio
|2004
|Denver (27-12-5)
|George Gwozdecky
|1-0
|Maine
|Boston
|2003
|Minnesota (30-8-9)
|Don Lucia
|5-1
|New Hampshire
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2002
|Minnesota (32-8-4)
|Don Lucia
|4-3 (ot)
|Maine
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2001
|Boston College (33-8-2)
|Jerry York
|3-2 (ot)
|North Dakota
|Albany, N.Y.
|2000
|North Dakota (31-8-5)
|Dean Blais
|4-2
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1999
|Maine (31-6-4)
|Shawn Walsh
|3-2 (ot)
|New Hampshire
|Anaheim, Calif.
|1998
|Michigan (32-11-1)
|Gordon "Red" Berenson
|3-2 (ot)
|Boston College
|Boston
|1997
|North Dakota (31-10-2)
|Dean Blais
|6-4
|Boston University
|Milwaukee
|1996
|Michigan (33-7-2)
|Gordon "Red" Berenson
|3-2 (ot)
|Colorado College
|Cincinnati
|1995
|Boston University (31-6-3)
|Jack Parker
|6-2
|Maine
|Providence, R.I.
|1994
|Lake Superior State (31-10-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|9-1
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1993
|Maine (42-1-2)
|Shawn Walsh
|5-4
|Lake Superior State
|Milwaukee
|1992
|Lake Superior State (30-9-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|5-3
|#Wisconsin
|Albany, N.Y.
|1991
|Northern Michigan (38-5-4)
|Rick Comley
|8-7 (3ot)
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1990
|Wisconsin (36-9-1)
|Jeff Sauer
|7-3
|Colgate
|Detroit
|1989
|Harvard (31-3)
|Bill Cleary
|4-3 (ot)
|Minnesota
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1988
|Lake Superior State (33-7-6)
|Frank Anzalone
|4-3 (ot)
|St. Lawrence
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1987
|North Dakota (40-8)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-3
|Michigan State
|Detroit
|1986
|Michigan State (34-9-2)
|Ron Mason
|6-5
|Harvard
|Providence, R.I.
|1985
|Rensselaer (35-2-1)
|Mike Addesa
|2-1
|Providence
|Detroit
|1984
|Bowling Green (34-8-2)
|Jerry York
|5-4 (4ot)
|Minnesota Duluth
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1983
|Wisconsin (33-10-4)
|Jeff Sauer
|6-2
|Harvard
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|1982
|North Dakota (35-12)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-2
|Wisconsin
|Providence, R.I.
|1981
|Wisconsin (27-14-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-3
|Minnesota
|Duluth, Minnesota
|1980
|North Dakota (31-8-1)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-2
|Northern Michigan
|Providence, R.I.
|1979
|Minnesota (32-11-1)
|Herb Brooks
|4-3
|North Dakota
|Detroit
|1978
|Boston University (30-2)
|Jack Parker
|5-3
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1977
|Wisconsin (37-7-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-5 (ot)
|Michigan
|Detroit
|1976
|Minnesota (28-14-2)
|Herb Brooks
|6-4
|Michigan Tech
|Denver
|1975
|Michigan Tech (32-10)
|John MacInnes
|6-1
|Minnesota
|St. Louis
|1974
|Minnesota (22-12-6)
|Herb Brooks
|4-2
|Michigan Tech
|Boston
|1973
|Wisconsin (29-9-2)
|Bob Johnson
|4-2
|#Denver
|Boston
|1972
|Boston University (26-4-1)
|Jack Kelley
|4-0
|Cornell
|Boston
|1971
|Boston University (28-2-1)
|Jack Kelley
|4-2
|Minnesota
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1970
|Cornell (29-0)
|Ned Harkness
|6-4
|Clarkson
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1969
|Denver (26-6)
|Murray Armstrong
|4-3
|Cornell
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1968
|Denver (28-5-1)
|Murray Armstrong
|4-0
|North Dakota
|Duluth, Minnesota
|1967
|Cornell (27-1-1)
|Ned Harkness
|4-1
|Boston University
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1966
|Michigan State (16-13)
|Amo Bessone
|6-1
|Clarkson
|Minneapolis
|1965
|Michigan Tech (24-5-2)
|John MacInnes
|8-2
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1964
|Michigan (24-4-1)
|Allen Renfrew
|6-3
|Denver
|Denver
|1963
|North Dakota (22-7-3)
|Barry Thorndycraft
|6-5
|Denver
|Boston
|1962
|Michigan Tech (29-3)
|John MacInnes
|7-1
|Clarkson
|Utica, N.Y.
|1961
|Denver (30-1-1)
|Murray Armstrong
|12-2
|St. Lawrence
|Denver
|1960
|Denver (27-4-3)
|Murray Armstrong
|5-3
|Michigan Tech
|Boston
|1959
|North Dakota (20-10-1)
|Bob May
|4-3 (ot)
|Michigan State
|Troy, N.Y.
|1958
|Denver (24-10-2)
|Murray Armstrong
|6-2
|North Dakota
|Minneapolis
|1957
|Colorado College (25-5)
|Thomas Bedecki
|13-6
|Michigan
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1956
|Michigan (20-2-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-5
|Michigan Tech
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1955
|Michigan (18-5-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|5-3
|Colorado College
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1954
|Rensselaer (18-5)
|Ned Harkness
|5-4 (ot)
|Minnesota
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1953
|Michigan (17-7)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-3
|Minnesota
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1952
|Michigan (22-4)
|Vic Heyliger
|4-1
|Colorado College
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1951
|Michigan (22-4-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-1
|Brown
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1950
|Colorado College (18-5-1)
|Cheddy Thompson
|13-4
|Boston University
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1949
|Boston College (21-1)
|John "Snooks" Kelley
|4-3
|Dartmouth
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1948
|Michigan (20-2-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|8-4
|Dartmouth
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
#Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.