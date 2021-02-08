Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announces 2021 nominees

Minneapolis, Minn. -- The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced six nominees for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award. The award, which is celebrating its 26th season, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
The following are this year’s nominees:
|Name
|Class
|Position
|School
|Hometown
|Kevin Fitzgerald
|Senior
|Forward
|St. Cloud State
|Hinsdale, IL
|Josh Kosack
|Senior
|Forward
|Union
|Oakville, ON
|Dyllan Lubbesmeyer
|Senior
|Goaltender
|Robert Morris
|Burnsville, MN
|Grace Markey
|Senior
|Forward
|Quinnipiac
|West Bloomfield, MI
|Andrew Walker &
Jacob Adkins
|Sophomore
|Forward
|UMass Boston
|Mason, MI
Centennial, CO
|Delaney Wolf *
|Senior
|Defender
|St. Mary’s
|Bismarck, ND
* Repeat nominee
Finalists for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced later this month. The 2021 recipient will be honored on Friday, April 9th during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Pittsburgh, Pa.