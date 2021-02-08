HOOPS:

😱 Ole Miss topples No. 10 Missouri to highlight a night full of men's hoops

Full women's scoreboard

👀 March Madness programming schedule announced
icehockey-men-d1 flag

Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation | February 8, 2021

Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announces 2021 nominees

Hockey slang terms, explained by college stars

Minneapolis, Minn. -- The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced six nominees for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award. The award, which is celebrating its 26th season, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

RANKINGS: Men's USCHO poll 

The following are this year’s nominees:

Name Class Position School Hometown
Kevin Fitzgerald Senior Forward St. Cloud State Hinsdale, IL
Josh Kosack Senior Forward Union Oakville, ON
Dyllan Lubbesmeyer  Senior Goaltender Robert Morris Burnsville, MN
Grace Markey Senior Forward Quinnipiac West Bloomfield, MI
Andrew Walker & 
Jacob Adkins		 Sophomore Forward UMass Boston Mason, MI
Centennial, CO
Delaney Wolf * Senior Defender St. Mary’s Bismarck, ND

* Repeat nominee

Finalists for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced later this month. The 2021 recipient will be honored on Friday, April 9th during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Pittsburgh, Pa.

2021 Frozen Four bracket: Printable NCAA hockey tournament .PDF

The official Frozen Four bracket for the 2020-21 NCAA Division I men's college hockey tournament, set for April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
READ MORE

Men's hockey: Notre Dame sweeps No. 1 Minnesota with 2-1 victory

Notre Dame men's ice hockey upset top-ranked Minnesota 2-1 on Saturday, Jan. 16. With the win, the Fighting Irish swept the two-game series against the Golden Gophers.
READ MORE

2021 Frozen Four: Dates, schedule for the college hockey championship

Here are the dates and schedule for the 2021 men's DI college ice hockey championship. The 2021 Frozen Four will take place April 8-10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners