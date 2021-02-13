Western Michigan men's hockey sweeps No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan hockey team completed the sweep of No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth after a 4-1 win at Lawson Ice Arena on Saturday evening.

Sophomore defenseman Ronnie Attard had a game-high three points on two goals and an assist, while the Broncos (8-11-3, 8-11-3-1-0-1 NCHC) also picked up goals from Ty Glover and Cole Gallant. Jason Polin, Paul Washe and Drew Worrad each had two assists in the win, while freshman goalie Alex Aslanidis made 22 saves to pick up his fifth win of the year.

Special teams proved pivotal on the night with WMU going 3-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.



Like Friday night's victory, the Broncos and Bulldogs battled through a scoreless first period. Attard scored his first of two goals at 1:47 on the power play. Already on the power play, another penalty was called on UMD and Aslanidis made it to the bench for the extra-attacker. WMU entered the zone and Worrad passed the puck to Polin at the bottom of the right circle. Polin then found Attard wide open at the back door and the Philadelphia Fylers' draft pick hammered it into the net for his fifth goal of the season. Polin tallied his fifth assist and Worrad recorded his 15th as the Broncos took the lead.



Just 60 second later Attard scored again on the power play in the exact same way. Attard carried the puck into the UMD zone and it ended up in the right corner with Washe. Washe found Polin in the right circle and he passed it across the slot to Attard at the back door for his seventh goal of the season, putting WMU up 2-0. Polin picked up his sixth assist of the season and Washe tallied his ninth and first of the night.

Glover made it 3-0 at 11:50 in the second period on his fifth goal of the season. Attard chased down the puck in the neutral zone and banged off the glass and down into the UMD defensive zone. Washe chased down the puck and centered it to the freshman forward and he ripped it past Zach Stejskal. Attard tallied his 11th assist of the season and Washe, his 10th.



Gallant put the nail in the coffin on the power play at 5:28 to make it 4-0. Gallant was parked in the slot and Worrad passed him the puck and the junior forward redirected it into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season. Worrad recorded his team-leading 16th assist on the season and Michael Joyaux also picked up a helper on the goal, his eighth.



Cole Koepke broke the chance at back-to-back shutouts for Aslanidis with a goal at 18:00 in the third.



Western Michigan is off next weekend before a home-and-home series against Miami on Friday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 28.