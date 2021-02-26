Finalists for 2021 Richter Award announced 

The Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) has announced the finalists for this year’s Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014. Nine goaltenders from a “Watch List” of 35 were singled out by a panel of voters from across the hockey community.

Seven of the nine finalists are U.S. natives, with one from Canada and one from Latvia. Three are sophomores, three are juniors, and three are seniors.

The winner of this year’s Mike Richter Award will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four. A similar award to recognize the top female goalie in the NCAA is being launched this season as well.

Past Richter Award Recipients: 2014 - Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell; 2015 - Zane McIntyre, North Dakota; 2016 - Thatcher Demko, Boston College; 2017 - Tanner Jaillet, Denver; 2018 - Cale Morris, Notre Dame; 2019 - Cayden Primeau, Northeastern; 2020 - Jeremy Swayman, Maine.

Finalists for the 2021 Mike Richter Award: