TRENDING

NEW

Semifinalists named for men's Naismith Trophy

🏀 8 unranked women's teams to keep an eye on this March

Watch: This week's top baseball plays

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
icehockey-men-d1 flag

Hockey Commissioners Association | February 26, 2021

Finalists for 2021 Richter Award announced 

NCAA Championship Ice Hockey Highlights

The Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) has announced the finalists for this year’s Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014. Nine goaltenders from a “Watch List” of 35 were singled out by a panel of voters from across the hockey community.

Seven of the nine finalists are U.S. natives, with one from Canada and one from Latvia. Three are sophomores, three are juniors, and three are seniors.

HUMANITARIAN AWARD: Three finalists up for Hockey Humanitarian honor

The winner of this year’s Mike Richter Award will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four. A similar award to recognize the top female goalie in the NCAA is being launched this season as well.

Past Richter Award Recipients: 2014 - Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell; 2015 - Zane McIntyre, North Dakota; 2016 - Thatcher Demko, Boston College; 2017 - Tanner Jaillet, Denver; 2018 - Cale Morris, Notre Dame; 2019 - Cayden Primeau, Northeastern; 2020 - Jeremy Swayman, Maine.

Finalists for the 2021 Mike Richter Award:

Name school Class
Spencer Knight Boston College So.
Jack LaFontaine Minnesota Sr.
Strauss Mann Michigan Jr.
Dryden McKay Minnesota State Jr.
Mareks Mitens Lake Superior Sr.
Keith Petruzzelli Quinnipiac Sr. 
Blake Pietila Michigan Tech So.
Adam Scheel North Dakota Jr.
Jaxson Stauber Providence So.

 

College hockey: No. 9 UMass rallies past No. 1 Boston College in OT

No. 9 University of Massachusetts hockey trailed 2-0 late in the second period but rallied to score three unanswered goals, capped by an overtime game winner from junior Marc Del Gaizo, to defeat #1/2 Boston College, 3-2, on Friday night at Kelley Rink.
READ MORE

Three finalists for Hockey Humanitarian Award announced

The Hockey Humanitarian Award is presented annually to college hockey’s “finest citizen” for leadership in community service.
READ MORE

Western Michigan men's hockey sweeps No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth

Western Michigan hockey swept No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth on February 12-13, outscoring the defending national champions 8-1 in the series.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners