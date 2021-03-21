NCAA.com | March 21, 2021 2021 NCAA Division I men's ice hockey championship selections announced Share INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has selected the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format. BRACKET: View the 2021 DI men's hockey bracket Automatic qualification privileges are granted to the postseason champions of the six conferences. The remainder of the field is selected at large. North Dakota was the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Boston College, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows: MORE: Live updates from the 2021 DI men's hockey championship Fargo Regional, March 26-27 Scheels Arena, Fargo, North Dakota No. 2 Michigan (15-10-1) vs. No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2) Friday, March 26 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNU/WatchESPN No. 1 North Dakota (21-5-1) vs. No. 4 American Int’l (15-3-0) Friday, March 26 | 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN3/WatchESPN Fargo Regional Championship Saturday, March 27 | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU/WatchESPN Bridgeport Regional, March 26-27 Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut No. 1 Wisconsin (20-9-1) vs. No. 4 Bemidji State (15-9-3) Friday, March 26| 1 p.m. ET | ESPN2/WatchESPN No. 2 Massachusetts (16-5-4) vs. No. 3 Lake Superior State (19-6-3) Friday, March 26 | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU/WatchESPN Bridgeport Regional Championship Saturday, March 27 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNU/WatchESPN Loveland Regional, March 27-28 Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado No. 2 Minnesota State (20-4-1) vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (17-7-4) Saturday, March 27 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN3/WatchESPN No. 1 Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. No. 4 Omaha (14-10-1) Saturday, March 27 | 9 p.m. ET | ESPNU/WatchESPN Loveland Regional Championship Sunday, March 28 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2/WatchESPN Albany Regional, March 27-28 Times Union Center, Albany, New York No. 1 Boston College (17-5-1) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (14-13-2) Saturday, March 27 |1 p.m. ET | ESPNews/WatchESPN No. 2 St. Cloud State (17-10-0) vs. No. 3 Boston U. (10-4-1) Saturday, March 27 | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPNews/WatchESPN Albany Regional Championship Saturday, March 28 | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2/WatchESPN Men’s Frozen Four, April 8 and 10 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Fargo Regional Champion vs. Bridgeport Regional Champion Albany Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion Thursday, April 8 | 5 and 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2/WatchESPN (order of games TBD) National Championship Saturday, April 10 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN or ESPN2/WatchESPN The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification: Atlantic Hockey Association – American International Big Ten Conference – Minnesota ECAC Hockey – Saint Lawrence* *Saint Lawrence was replaced as ECAC Hockey’s Automatic Qualifier by Quinnipiac after Saint Lawrence had to withdraw from the championship due to NCAA Health and Safety protocols. Hockey East Association – Massachusetts National Collegiate Hockey Conference – North Dakota Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Lake Superior State Men's college hockey: UMass Lowell takes down No. 1 Boston College in 2OT Hockey East semifinal thriller Sophomore Matt Brown scored his sixth goal in six games in double overtime to lift the UMass Lowell hockey team (10-8-1) to a 6-5 comeback victory against No. 1 Boston College (17-4-1) in the 2021 Hockey East semifinals on Wednesday. READ MORE 2021 Hobey Baker Award top 10 finalists announced The award goes to men's college hockey's top player. READ MORE College hockey: No. 9 UMass rallies past No. 1 Boston College in OT No. 9 University of Massachusetts hockey trailed 2-0 late in the second period but rallied to score three unanswered goals, capped by an overtime game winner from junior Marc Del Gaizo, to defeat #1/2 Boston College, 3-2, on Friday night at Kelley Rink. READ MORE