2021 NCAA Division I men's ice hockey championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has selected the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.

Automatic qualification privileges are granted to the postseason champions of the six conferences. The remainder of the field is selected at large.

North Dakota was the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Boston College, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows:

Fargo Regional, March 26-27

Scheels Arena, Fargo, North Dakota

No. 2 Michigan (15-10-1) vs. No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2) Friday, March 26 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNU/WatchESPN

No. 1 North Dakota (21-5-1) vs. No. 4 American Int’l (15-3-0) Friday, March 26 | 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN3/WatchESPN

Fargo Regional Championship Saturday, March 27 | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU/WatchESPN



Bridgeport Regional, March 26-27

Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut

No. 1 Wisconsin (20-9-1) vs. No. 4 Bemidji State (15-9-3) Friday, March 26| 1 p.m. ET | ESPN2/WatchESPN

No. 2 Massachusetts (16-5-4) vs. No. 3 Lake Superior State (19-6-3) Friday, March 26 | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU/WatchESPN

Bridgeport Regional Championship Saturday, March 27 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNU/WatchESPN



Loveland Regional, March 27-28

Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado

No. 2 Minnesota State (20-4-1) vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (17-7-4) Saturday, March 27 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN3/WatchESPN

No. 1 Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. No. 4 Omaha (14-10-1) Saturday, March 27 | 9 p.m. ET | ESPNU/WatchESPN

Loveland Regional Championship Sunday, March 28 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2/WatchESPN



Albany Regional, March 27-28

Times Union Center, Albany, New York

No. 1 Boston College (17-5-1) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (14-13-2) Saturday, March 27 |1 p.m. ET | ESPNews/WatchESPN

No. 2 St. Cloud State (17-10-0) vs. No. 3 Boston U. (10-4-1) Saturday, March 27 | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPNews/WatchESPN

Albany Regional Championship Saturday, March 28 | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2/WatchESPN



Men’s Frozen Four, April 8 and 10

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Fargo Regional Champion vs. Bridgeport Regional Champion

Albany Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion Thursday, April 8 | 5 and 9 p.m. ET | ESPN2/WatchESPN (order of games TBD)

National Championship Saturday, April 10 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN or ESPN2/WatchESPN



The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:

Atlantic Hockey Association – American International

Big Ten Conference – Minnesota

ECAC Hockey – Saint Lawrence*

*Saint Lawrence was replaced as ECAC Hockey’s Automatic Qualifier by Quinnipiac after Saint Lawrence had to withdraw from the championship due to NCAA Health and Safety protocols.

Hockey East Association – Massachusetts

National Collegiate Hockey Conference – North Dakota

Western Collegiate Hockey Association – Lake Superior State