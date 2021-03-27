2021 Frozen Four bracket: Printable NCAA hockey tournament .PDF

The 2021 NCAA Division I men's college hockey tournament is set for April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Here is the official, printable NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament bracket for the 2021 Frozen Four. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window.

2021 Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2021 tournament, as it stands right now. These dates and locations are subject to change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regionals for the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship will be held March 27-29 at four different locations. At each site, four teams will compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition. The two winning teams will then compete against each other in single-elimination regional final competition at the same site. The winning team from each of the four regionals will advance to the Frozen Four.

2021 DI MEN'S ICE HOCKEY REGIONALS Regional City Venue Dates Northeast Manchester, NH SNHU Arena March 27-28 West Loveland, Colo. Budweiser Events Center March 27-28 East Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena March 26 -27 Midwest Fargo, ND Scheels Arena March 26-27

