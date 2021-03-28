NCAA staff | March 28, 2021 The 21 longest college hockey games in men's DI tournament history Watch the final seconds of the longest game in NCAA tournament history Share The University of Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota played a whopping 142 minutes and 13 seconds on March 27, 2021, in Fargo to set the record for the longest NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament game. UMD won the game 2:13 into the fifth overtime on an unassisted goal by Luke Mylymok to oust No. 1 seed North Dakota earn a spot in the Frozen Four. Just in case you missed the longest NCAA Men’s Hockey tournament game in history...SPOILER ALERT...it ended a little something like this 🤯🤯#NCAAHockey @UMDMensHockey pic.twitter.com/GEHE9euZTf — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 28, 2021 That ended the longest NCAA tournament game since St. Lawrence and Boston U. played 123:53 on March 26, 2000, about a year a half before Mylymok was born. In case you were wondering, UMD's victory is not the longest game in NCAA DI history. That honor belongs to UMass and Notre Dame. The overall NCAA record for longest game (including regular season) is 151:42, set when UMass beat Notre Dame, 4-3, on March 7, 2015. That record came be found in the NCAA record book here. Here are the 21 longest games in college hockey championship history, taken from the official NCAA record book. Date Score OTs Time Game-winner Site March 27. 2021 Minnesota Duluth 3, North Dakota 2 5 142:13:00 Luke Mylmok Fargo, N.D. March 26, 2000 St. Lawrence 3, Boston U. 2 4 123:53:00 Robin Carruthers Albany, N.Y. March 26, 2006 Wisconsin 1, Cornell 0 3 111:13:00 Jack Skille Green Bay, Wis. March 30, 1995 Maine 4, Michigan 3 3 100:28:00 Dan Shermerhorn Providence, R.I. March 24, 1984 Bowling Green 5, Minn. Duluth 4 4 97:11:00 Gino Cavallini Lake Placid, N.Y. March 24, 2007 Notre Dame 3, Ala.-Huntsville 2 2 95:18:00 Ryan Thang Grand Rapids, Mich. March 28, 2009 Vermont 3, Air Force 2 2 94:10:00 Dan Lawson Bridgeport, Conn. March 24, 2017 Boston U. 4, North Dakota 3 2 91:48:00 Charlie McAvoy Fargo, N.D. March 26, 2011 Denver 3, Western Mich. 2 2 91:14:00 Jason Zucker Green Bay, Wis. March 28, 1996 Colorado Col. 4, Vermont 3 2 89:31:00 Chad Remackel Cincinnati March 27, 1994 Minnesota 2, Mass.-Lowell 1 2 89:29:00 Jeff Nielsen East Lansing, Mich. March 29, 1985 Rensselaer 6, Minn. Duluth 5 3 85:45:00 John Carter Detroit March 23, 2001 Colorado Col. 3, St. Lawrence 2 2 83:30:00 Paul Manning Worcester, Mass. March 26, 1993 Northern Mich. 3, Harvard 2 2 82:43:00 Mike Harding Worcester, Mass. March 29, 2014 North Dakota 2, Ferris St. 1 2 82:28:00 Connor Gaarder Cincinnati March 30, 1991 Northern Mich. 8, Boston U. 7 3 81:57:00 Darryl Plandowski St. Paul, Minn. March 28, 2010 Miami (OH) 3, Michigan 2 2 81:54:00 Alden Hirschfeld Fort Wayne, Ind. March 30, 2003 Cornell 2, Boston College 1 2 81:09:00 Matt McRae Providence, R.I. March 25, 2016 Minn. Duluth 2, Providence 1 2 80:57:00 Karson Kuhlman Worcester, Mass. March 28, 1985 Providence 4, Boston College 3 3 80:33:00 Artie Yeomelakis Detroit March 26, 2010 St. Cloud St. 4, Northern Mich. 3 2 80:23:00 Tony Mosey St. Paul, Minn. 2021 Frozen Four bracket: Printable NCAA hockey tournament .PDF The Frozen Four bracket for the 2020-21 NCAA Division I men's college hockey tournament, set for April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. READ MORE 6 vivid memories that won't soon fade ahead of the 2021 Frozen Four There was a whole lot to take away from 2021's wild regional games that sent UMass, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State to the Frozen Four. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division I men's ice hockey championship selections announced The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has selected the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. READ MORE