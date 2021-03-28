The 21 longest college hockey games in men's DI tournament history

Watch the final seconds of the longest game in NCAA tournament history

The University of Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota played a whopping 142 minutes and 13 seconds on March 27, 2021, in Fargo to set the record for the longest NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament game.

UMD won the game 2:13 into the fifth overtime on an unassisted goal by Luke Mylymok to oust No. 1 seed North Dakota earn a spot in the Frozen Four.

Just in case you missed the longest NCAA Men’s Hockey tournament game in history...SPOILER ALERT...it ended a little something like this 🤯🤯#NCAAHockey @UMDMensHockey pic.twitter.com/GEHE9euZTf — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 28, 2021

That ended the longest NCAA tournament game since St. Lawrence and Boston U. played 123:53 on March 26, 2000, about a year a half before Mylymok was born.

In case you were wondering, UMD's victory is not the longest game in NCAA DI history. That honor belongs to UMass and Notre Dame. The overall NCAA record for longest game (including regular season) is 151:42, set when UMass beat Notre Dame, 4-3, on March 7, 2015. That record came be found in the NCAA record book here.

Here are the 21 longest games in college hockey championship history, taken from the official NCAA record book.