2021 Frozen Four bracket: Printable NCAA hockey tournament .PDF

The 2021 NCAA Division I men's college hockey tournament has come to a close. UMass dominated St. Cloud State in the national championship on April 10 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is the first title in UMass' program history.

Here is the official, printable NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament bracket for the 2021 Frozen Four. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window.

Click here for live updates from the 2021 tournament.

Watch every sudden death goal in the Frozen Four finals since 1977

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY