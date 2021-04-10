Frozen Four: History and team records

Here is your guide to the history and records of the Frozen Four, the championship for college men's ice hockey.

What is the Frozen Four?

The Frozen Four is the semifinals and finals of the college men's ice hockey tournament. The final two rounds of that tournament take place on one weekend in April after the field has been whittled down from 16 to four.

The Frozen Four only refers to the semifinals, but the tournament consists of four rounds. The selection committee grants the four No. 1 seeds in order, but does not officially release seed lines for the other 12 teams. This tournament setup requires the national champion to win four tournament games in a row to claim the national championship crown.

History of the Frozen Four

The Frozen Four started in 1948, with Michigan taking the title over Dartmouth. It was just called the NCAA men's ice hockey championship until 1999, when it was re-branded as the Frozen Four.

The first 10 Frozen Fours were held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, before moving to a new location every season. Of course, some locations have hosted multiple times. Minneapolis, Denver, Utica, N.Y, Chestnut Hill, Ma.; Providence, Syracuse, Duluth, Minn. are among the locations that have hosted the Frozen Four.

Boston University has hosted six times, including three years in a row from 1972 to 1974.

Coach Vic Heyliger's Michigan teams won six of the first nine national championships, and was the runner-up in each of those three when they didn't win. The Wolverines added another title in 1964, then had to wait 30 years for their next one.

Boston College is the leader in championships since 2000 with four. Denver and Minnesota Duluth have three. Minnesota has two.

After every Frozen Four, the NCAA names a Most Outstanding Player and an All-Tournament Team.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 UMass (20-5-4) Greg Carvel 5-0 St. Cloud State Pittsburgh 2020 N/A — The championship was canceled because of the pandemic. N/A N/A N/A N/A 2019 Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2) Scott Sandelin 3-0 UMass Buffalo, N.Y. 2018 Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3) Scott Sandelin 2-1 Notre Dame St. Paul, Minn. 2017 Denver (33-7-4) Jim Montgomery 3-2 Minnesota Duluth Chicago 2016 North Dakota (34-6-4) Brad Berry 5-1 Quinnipiac Tampa 2015 Providence (26-13-2) Nate Leaman 4-3 Boston University Boston 2014 Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4) Rick Bennett 7-4 Minnesota Philadelphia 2013 Yale (22-12-3) Keith Allain 4-0 Quinnipiac Pittsburgh 2012 Boston College (33-10-1) Jerry York 4-1 Ferris State Tampa, Fla. 2011 Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6) Scott Sandelin 3-2 (ot) Michigan St. Paul, Minn. 2010 Boston College (29-10-3) Jerry York 5-0 Wisconsin Detroit 2009 Boston University (35-6-4) Jack Parker 4-3 (ot) Miami (Ohio) Washington D.C. 2008 Boston College (25-11-8) Jerry York 4-1 Notre Dame Denver 2007 Michigan State (26-13-3) Rick Comley 3-1 Boston College St. Louis 2006 Wisconsin (30-10-3) Mike Eaves 2-1 Boston College Milwaukee 2005 Denver (32-9-2) George Gwozdecky 4-1 North Dakota Columbus, Ohio 2004 Denver (27-12-5) George Gwozdecky 1-0 Maine Boston 2003 Minnesota (30-8-9) Don Lucia 5-1 New Hampshire Buffalo, N.Y. 2002 Minnesota (32-8-4) Don Lucia 4-3 (ot) Maine St. Paul, Minn. 2001 Boston College (33-8-2) Jerry York 3-2 (ot) North Dakota Albany, N.Y. 2000 North Dakota (31-8-5) Dean Blais 4-2 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1999 Maine (31-6-4) Shawn Walsh 3-2 (ot) New Hampshire Anaheim, Calif. 1998 Michigan (32-11-1) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Boston College Boston 1997 North Dakota (31-10-2) Dean Blais 6-4 Boston University Milwaukee 1996 Michigan (33-7-2) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Colorado College Cincinnati 1995 Boston University (31-6-3) Jack Parker 6-2 Maine Providence, R.I. 1994 Lake Superior State (31-10-4) Jeff Jackson 9-1 Boston University St. Paul, Minn. 1993 Maine (42-1-2) Shawn Walsh 5-4 Lake Superior State Milwaukee 1992 Lake Superior State (30-9-4) Jeff Jackson 5-3 #Wisconsin Albany, N.Y. 1991 Northern Michigan (38-5-4) Rick Comley 8-7 (3ot) Boston University St. Paul, Minn. 1990 Wisconsin (36-9-1) Jeff Sauer 7-3 Colgate Detroit 1989 Harvard (31-3) Bill Cleary 4-3 (ot) Minnesota St. Paul, Minn. 1988 Lake Superior State (33-7-6) Frank Anzalone 4-3 (ot) St. Lawrence Lake Placid, N.Y. 1987 North Dakota (40-8) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-3 Michigan State Detroit 1986 Michigan State (34-9-2) Ron Mason 6-5 Harvard Providence, R.I. 1985 Rensselaer (35-2-1) Mike Addesa 2-1 Providence Detroit 1984 Bowling Green (34-8-2) Jerry York 5-4 (4ot) Minnesota Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y. 1983 Wisconsin (33-10-4) Jeff Sauer 6-2 Harvard Grand Forks, N.D. 1982 North Dakota (35-12) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Wisconsin Providence, R.I. 1981 Wisconsin (27-14-1) Bob Johnson 6-3 Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota 1980 North Dakota (31-8-1) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Northern Michigan Providence, R.I. 1979 Minnesota (32-11-1) Herb Brooks 4-3 North Dakota Detroit 1978 Boston University (30-2) Jack Parker 5-3 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1977 Wisconsin (37-7-1) Bob Johnson 6-5 (ot) Michigan Detroit 1976 Minnesota (28-14-2) Herb Brooks 6-4 Michigan Tech Denver 1975 Michigan Tech (32-10) John MacInnes 6-1 Minnesota St. Louis 1974 Minnesota (22-12-6) Herb Brooks 4-2 Michigan Tech Boston 1973 Wisconsin (29-9-2) Bob Johnson 4-2 #Denver Boston 1972 Boston University (26-4-1) Jack Kelley 4-0 Cornell Boston 1971 Boston University (28-2-1) Jack Kelley 4-2 Minnesota Syracuse, N.Y. 1970 Cornell (29-0) Ned Harkness 6-4 Clarkson Lake Placid, N.Y. 1969 Denver (26-6) Murray Armstrong 4-3 Cornell Colorado Springs, Colo. 1968 Denver (28-5-1) Murray Armstrong 4-0 North Dakota Duluth, Minnesota 1967 Cornell (27-1-1) Ned Harkness 4-1 Boston University Syracuse, N.Y. 1966 Michigan State (16-13) Amo Bessone 6-1 Clarkson Minneapolis 1965 Michigan Tech (24-5-2) John MacInnes 8-2 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1964 Michigan (24-4-1) Allen Renfrew 6-3 Denver Denver 1963 North Dakota (22-7-3) Barry Thorndycraft 6-5 Denver Boston 1962 Michigan Tech (29-3) John MacInnes 7-1 Clarkson Utica, N.Y. 1961 Denver (30-1-1) Murray Armstrong 12-2 St. Lawrence Denver 1960 Denver (27-4-3) Murray Armstrong 5-3 Michigan Tech Boston 1959 North Dakota (20-10-1) Bob May 4-3 (ot) Michigan State Troy, N.Y. 1958 Denver (24-10-2) Murray Armstrong 6-2 North Dakota Minneapolis 1957 Colorado College (25-5) Thomas Bedecki 13-6 Michigan Colorado Springs, Colo. 1956 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 7-5 Michigan Tech Colorado Springs, Colo. 1955 Michigan (18-5-1) Vic Heyliger 5-3 Colorado College Colorado Springs, Colo. 1954 Rensselaer (18-5) Ned Harkness 5-4 (ot) Minnesota Colorado Springs, Colo. 1953 Michigan (17-7) Vic Heyliger 7-3 Minnesota Colorado Springs, Colo. 1952 Michigan (22-4) Vic Heyliger 4-1 Colorado College Colorado Springs, Colo. 1951 Michigan (22-4-1) Vic Heyliger 7-1 Brown Colorado Springs, Colo. 1950 Colorado College (18-5-1) Cheddy Thompson 13-4 Boston University Colorado Springs, Colo. 1949 Boston College (21-1) John "Snooks" Kelley 4-3 Dartmouth Colorado Springs, Colo. 1948 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 8-4 Dartmouth Colorado Springs, Colo. #Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

Teams with the most Frozen Four appearances

There have been 73 Frozen Fours in NCAA history. Boston College and Michigan lead the way with 25 appearances.

Here's the leaderboard:

Team Appearances Boston College 25 Michigan 25 Boston University 22 North Dakota 22 Minnesota 21 Denver 15 Harvard 13 Michigan State 11 Maine 11 Michigan Tech 10 Colorado College 10 St. Lawrence 9

Fifteen programs have won multiple Frozen Fours.