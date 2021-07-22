Seattle Kraken roster: Players' colleges in the NHL Expansion Draft

The Seattle Kraken took the next step toward its inaugural season as an NHL franchise Wednesday night with the NHL Expansion Draft.

Seattle selected 30 unprotected players from the rest of the league, not including the Vegas Golden Knights. Of the draft selections, 10 former NCAA student-athletes and nine different schools are represented.

Below is a breakdown of the Seattle Kraken's post-expansion draft roster and each player's college hockey career. Click or tap here for more details on how the expansion draft worked.

PLAYER POSITION FORMER TEAM COLLEGE (YEARS) Jeremy Lauzon D Boston Bruins N/A Will Borgen D Buffalo Sabres St. Cloud State (2015-18) Dennis Cholowski D Detroit Red Wings St. Cloud State (2016-17) Chris Driedger G Florida Panthers N/A Cale Fleury D Montreal Canadiens N/A Joey Daccord G Ottawa Senators Arizona State (2016-19) Yanni Gourde F Tampa Bay Lightning N/A Jared McCann F Toronto Maple Leafs N/A Morgan Geekie F Carolina Hurricanes N/A Gavin Bayreuther D Columbus Blue Jackets St. Lawrence (2013-17) Nathan Bastian F New Jersey Devils N/A Jordan Eberle F New York Islanders N/A Colin Blackwell F New York Rangers Harvard (2011-16) Carsen Twarynski F Philadelphia Flyers N/A Brandon Tanev F Pittsburgh Penguins Providence (2012-16) Vitek Vanecek G Washington Capitals N/A Tyler Pitlick F Arizona Coyotes Minnesota State (2009-10) John Quenneville F Chicago Blackhawks N/A Joonas Donskoi F Colorado Avalanche N/A Jamie Oleksiak D Dallas Stars Northeastern (2010-11) Carson Soucy D Minnesota Wild Minnesota Duluth (2013-17) Calle Jarnkrok F Nashville Predators N/A Vince Dunn D St. Louis Blues N/A Mason Appleton F Winnipeg Jets Michigan State (2015-17) Haydn Fleury D Anaheim Ducks N/A Mark Giordano D Calgary Flames N/A Adam Larsson D Edmonton Oilers N/A Kurtis MacDermid D Los Angeles Kings N/A Alexander True F San Jose Sharks N/A Kole Lind F Vancouver Canucks N/A

Keep in mind that the Kraken's roster still has room for change. Trades can be announced starting Thursday afternoon, the NHL entry draft begins Friday and NHL free agency officially kicks off Wednesday, July 28. But below's a deeper look at the former college hockey players who, for now, are headed to the Pacific Northwest.

Will Borgen | St. Cloud State (2015-18)

Borgen finished with 41 points and a +30 plus/minus rating across three seasons for St. Cloud State. The Moorhead, Minnesota native was named an NCHC All-Rookie team member in 2016 and the NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year in 2018.

Borgen, 24, played in 10 games for the Buffalo Sabres last season and four in 2018-19. He has yet to record his first career NHL point.

Dennis Cholowski | St. Cloud State (2016-17)

Cholowski was a teammate of Borgen in his one season with the Huskies in 2016-17. The defenseman finished with a goal and 11 assists in that freshman campaign. His 33 blocks were tied for fourth-most on the team.

Cholowski was drafted 20th overall by the Red Wings in the 2016 NHL entry draft and made his debut in 2018-19. Last season, he had a goal and two assists in 16 games.

Joey Daccord | Arizona State (2016-19)

Daccord, one of three goalies taken by Seattle in the expansion draft, joined an Arizona State hockey program in only its second year of existence in 2016. That season, he started in net for ASU's first-ever win over a ranked opponent. Two years later, the Sun Devils made its first NCAA tournament appearance behind Daccord's .926 save percentage and NCAA-best seven shutouts.

Daccord became the first Sun Devil to appear in an NHL game after signing an entry-level contract with the Senators following his junior season. He appeared in eight games (six starts) last year, with a 1-3 record and .897 save percentage.

Gavin Bayreuther | St. Lawrence (2013-17)

Bayreuther twice led St. Lawrence in points during his four-year collegiate career, finishing with 111 (35 goals, 76 assists). The defenseman was named co-ECAC Rookie of the Year in 2014 and first-team all-ECAC in 2016 and 2017.

Bayreuther scored one goal in nine games for the Blue Jackets last season.

Colin Blackwell | Harvard (2011-16)

Blackwell debuted for Harvard in 2011-12, finishing with 19 points in his freshman season. After missing much of the next two seasons due to injury, he returned for 11 games in 2014-15 and was a major sparkplug in Harvard's run to a conference championship. Blackwell piled up 19 goals and 39 assists in his Crimson career.

The forward saw considerable action with the Rangers in 2020-21, appearing in 47 games and putting up 12 goals and 10 assists.

Brandon Tanev | Providence (2012-16)

Tanev was a playoff hero for Providence, delivering the game-winning goal with 6:17 left in the 2015 Frozen Four championship game against Boston University, clinching PC's first-ever NCAA hockey title. Tanev finished with 77 points (35 goals, 42 assists) in 149 games with the Friars over four seasons.

Tanev played for the Penguins the past two seasons, following four years with Winnipeg. He tallied seven goals and nine assists in 32 regular season appearances last year, and then tacked on another goal during the playoffs.

Tyler Pitlick | Minnesota State (2009-10)

Pitlick had 11 goals and eight assists in his lone season with Minnesota State in 2009-10, before moving on to the WHL. Pitlick became the program’s highest NHL draft pick that year, going No. 31 overall to the Edmonton Oilers.

Pitlick posted six goals and five assists in 38 games for the Coyotes in 2020-21.

Jamie Oleksiak | Northeastern (2010-11)

Oleksiak was another one-year college star, playing in all 38 games and notching 13 points (four goals, nine assists) for Northeastern. His +13 plus/minus rating led the Huskies in 2010-11.

Oleksiak was selected 14th overall by the Stars in the 2011 entry draft, where he spent his first six years in the NHL. He then played parts of two seasons for the Penguins before returning to the Stars. In 56 games last year, Oleksiak recorded six goals and eight assists.

Carson Soucy | Minnesota Duluth (2013-17)

Soucy reached the NCAA tournament with Minnesota Duluth in each of his final three seasons, including a Frozen Four runner-up finish in his senior season (UMD won the next two titles after his departure). All together, Soucy ended his four-year collegiate career with 12 goals, 35 assists and a +31 plus/minus.

Staying in Minnesota for the start of his NHL career, Soucy appeared for the Wild in three of the past four seasons. He had a goal and 16 assists in 50 games this past year.

Mason Appleton | Michigan State (2015-17)

After leading the Spartans with 17 assists his freshman season, Appleton paced the way in goals and assists his sophomore year en route to being named team MVP. Appleton's two-year Michigan State career came to a close with 17 goals and 36 assists before signing with the Jets.

Appleton scored 12 goals and dished out 13 assists for Winnipeg last year. He also tallied a goal and two assists in the Jets' playoff run to the second round.