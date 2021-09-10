NCAA | September 10, 2021 Committee approved a day of rest at DI men’s ice hockey regionals Recap: UMass handles St. Cloud State to win first-ever national championship Share Teams advancing in the regional rounds of the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship will have a day off before the regional final, starting with the 2022 tournament. The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved the change recommended by the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee. The rationale for making the modification includes the need for additional time for the student-athletes to rest and recover as the season comes to its conclusion. Along with the necessary rest, this provides more equity for all the teams when it comes to the game times. With the day off, a team playing the later game on the first day of the regionals has additional time to recover instead of turning around and playing again the next day, which it did under the previous format. 2021 TITLE: Here's a recap of UMass' first national championship UMass hockey head coach Greg Carvel's mission to repeat starts with new-look roster, avoiding complacency UMass hockey head coach Greg Carvel spoke with NCAA.com about winning a national title in 2021 and how he hopes to repeat in 2022. READ MORE How No. 1 overall pick Owen Power decided to stay at Michigan, wait on Sabres and NHL In an interview with NCAA.com, Owen Power explained his decision to stay at Michigan after being selected No. 1 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. READ MORE The 10 best former college hockey players in the NHL right now NCAA.com takes a look at the 10 best former NCAA ice hockey players in the NHL right now. READ MORE