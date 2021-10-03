Men's college ice hockey: No. 5 Minnesota State completes road sweep at No. 1 UMass with 6-3 win Sunday

Amherst, Mass. — Facing a 3-0 deficit late in the second period, fifth-rated Minnesota State scored before the end of the period and then struck for five more goals in the third period in earning a 6-3 at No. 1-rated Massachusetts Sunday.

The Mavericks, who also beat the Minutemen 2-0 Saturday, trailed 3-0 in today's contest before Nathan Smith's first goal of the year at 18:48 of the second period opened the door.

Smith's second goal of the contest, which came at 4:28 of the third period, made it a one-goal game. A scant 15 seconds later, sophomore center Ondrej Pavel got his first career goal and the game stood tied at 3-3. Sophomore defenseman Jake Livingstone gave the Mavericks their first lead when he tallied at 10:14 and Julian Napravnik's second goal of the weekend, which came at 11:17, gave Minnesota State a two-goal cushion. Junior center Brendan Furry walked out in front of the net and beat Matt Murray at 13:11 for his first goal of the year to close out the scoring in the game.

Smith finished the game with two goals and an assist, while sophomore center David Silye chipped in with two assists and Furry, Napravnik and Livingstone all had a goal and an assist in the win.

Senior netminder Dryden McKay, who finished with 18 saves, picked up his 77th career win with this afternoon's result.

Minnesota State (2-0-0) continues action next weekend when St. Cloud State visits Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center for a nonconference series slated for Friday and Saturday.