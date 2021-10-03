Minnesota State-Mankato Athletics | October 4, 2021 Men's college ice hockey: No. 5 Minnesota State completes road sweep at No. 1 UMass with 6-3 win Sunday The 7 men's ice hockey players to watch in the 2021-22 season Share Amherst, Mass. — Facing a 3-0 deficit late in the second period, fifth-rated Minnesota State scored before the end of the period and then struck for five more goals in the third period in earning a 6-3 at No. 1-rated Massachusetts Sunday. The Mavericks, who also beat the Minutemen 2-0 Saturday, trailed 3-0 in today's contest before Nathan Smith's first goal of the year at 18:48 of the second period opened the door. SEASON OUTLOOK: 5 storylines to watch in the 2021-22 men's college hockey season Smith's second goal of the contest, which came at 4:28 of the third period, made it a one-goal game. A scant 15 seconds later, sophomore center Ondrej Pavel got his first career goal and the game stood tied at 3-3. Sophomore defenseman Jake Livingstone gave the Mavericks their first lead when he tallied at 10:14 and Julian Napravnik's second goal of the weekend, which came at 11:17, gave Minnesota State a two-goal cushion. Junior center Brendan Furry walked out in front of the net and beat Matt Murray at 13:11 for his first goal of the year to close out the scoring in the game. Smith finished the game with two goals and an assist, while sophomore center David Silye chipped in with two assists and Furry, Napravnik and Livingstone all had a goal and an assist in the win. STAYING IN SCHOOL: Why Owen Power decided to stay at Michigan and wait on the Buffalo Sabres Senior netminder Dryden McKay, who finished with 18 saves, picked up his 77th career win with this afternoon's result. Minnesota State (2-0-0) continues action next weekend when St. Cloud State visits Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center for a nonconference series slated for Friday and Saturday. College hockey rankings: There's another new No. 1, Quinnipiac leaps ahead and BU falls off in latest Power 10 The two highest-ranked teams in the country faced off this past weekend, making for some changes in this week's college hockey Power 10 rankings READ MORE 5 things you missed and the players that shined in a wild Week 1 of the DII football season Week 1 of the DII football season is just about in the books. Here is a look at what you missed and stand out performances from the top 25. READ MORE Seattle Kraken roster: Players' colleges in the NHL Expansion Draft The Seattle Kraken have their inaugural roster, ahead of its first season as an NHL franchise. Here are all the colleges represented following the expansion draft Wednesday night. READ MORE