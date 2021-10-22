Western Michigan hockey upsets No. 1 Michigan in Ann Arbor

Five different Broncos scored as the 17th-ranked Western Michigan hockey team took down No. 1 Michigan on the road, 5-2, at Yost Arena on Friday night.

It was the first win for the Broncos over a No. 1 ranked team since defeating Denver, 5-4, back on Nov. 4, 2017.

WMU (3-0-0) picked up goals from Aidan Fulp, Rhett Kingston, Ethen Frank, Dylan Wendt and Cole Gallant. Brandon Bussi made a season-high 23 saves, while Michael Joyaux and Drew Worrad each had two assists.

After a back-and-forth period, the Broncos drew first blood on Fulp's first career goal. The sophomore defenseman fired a shot from the center point through a screen and it found the back of the net to make it 1-0. Ronnie Attard picked up an assist on the goal and Josh Passolt picked up his second assist of the season.

Western Michigan pushed ahead, 2-0, at 2:09 in the second period on Kingston's first of the season. Washe threw a shot on net and after a scramble for the rebound it popped to the senior forward who punched it in from just in front of the crease. Daniel Hilsendager also picked up an assist on the goal, his first of the season.

The Broncos earned their first power play of the game a few minutes later and Frank buried a shot from the left circle for his team-leading fourth of the year. The goal was set up by Joyaux and Worrad at 7:07 in the second.

Michigan finally broke through just after a power play of their own ended at 10:28 in the second, cutting Western Michigan's lead to 3-1. Luke Hughes scored from the right circle after Mackie Samoskevich pushed the puck through traffic to Hughes.

The Broncos answered just 2:05 later on Wendt's first collegiate goal. WMU caught the Wolverines in a change and Luke Grainger found Wend all alone in the left circle and he beat Portillo on his glove side. Grainger tallied his first assist of the season and Cedric Fielder picked up his third.

Michigan cut the lead to 4-2 at 11:04 in the third period on a goal by Kent Johnson. Johnson redirected a shot by Hughes past Bussi for his first goal of the season.

WMU sealed the victory with a power play goal by Gallant at with 2:37 left to play. Joyaux fired a shot from the right circle and Gallant tipped it into the net for his second goal of the season. Joyaux tallied his second assist on the night as did Worrad.

The Broncos outshot the Wolverines 26-25 on the night and Michigan's power play was shut out on six chances.

The two teams meet again on Saturday night, this time in Kalamazoo at 7:05 p.m. The game can be watched live on NCHC.tv and heard live on the Bronco Radio Network on WKZO 590/106.9 FM.