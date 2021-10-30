Minnesota State's McKay becomes NCAA career shutouts leader after 7-0 victory

Mankato, Minn. — Senior goaltender Dryden McKay was perfect for the 27th time in his four-year college career and in doing so became the NCAA record-holder for career shutouts as Minnesota State downed Northern Michigan 7-0 Saturday in Mankato.

McKay, who stopped all 15 shots the Wildcats sent his way, broke a tie with former record-holder Ryan Miller, who had 26 shutouts while playing for Michigan State from 1999-2002. Also, with tonight's win, McKay moved into tie for first in career wins at Minnesota State. Both he and Steve Carroll (MSU 1977-81) have 81.

Offensively in tonight's game, Minnesota State was paced by Brendan Furry's first career hat trick, with the Mavericks jumping out to a 4-0 first-period lead en route to the victory.

The Toledo, Ohio native got things going early when his shot along the ice found the back of the net at 4:02 of the opening period. Then at the six-minute mark, junior center Nathan Smith got his stick on a shot from the point from Akito Hirose with his fifth goal of the year giving the Mavericks a 2-0 lead. Furry in on the forecheck with Minnesota State shorthanded, took the puck away from NMU goaltender Rico DiMatteo and deposited the puck into the net at 11:44 and coming in on the off wing, sophomore Connor Gregga tallied his first career goal when he wired a shot the beat DiMatteo glove-side at 19:39.

Furry completed his hat trick at 4:34 of the second, taking a pass from Ryan Sandelin before burying the puck past Nolan Kent, who replaced DiMatteo at the start of the period, to make it 5-0 in favor of the Mavericks.

Josh Groll got his second goal of the season with his power play goal coming at 5:31 of the third period. Furry assisted on the goal for his fourth point of the evening. Defenseman Benton Maass closed out the scoring in the game when he scored from in front of the net at 9:35.

Hirose finished with three assists, Gregga had a two-point night with a goal and an assist and veteran defenseman Jack McNeely chipped in with a pair of helpers.

Minnesota State, which stands 6-2-0 for 2021-22, continues CCHA action next week with a pair of road games at Ferris State.