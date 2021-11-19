No. 14 Notre Dame stages 3-2 OT comeback win at No. 1 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 14 Notre Dame erased a 2-0, third period deficit to knock off top-ranked Michigan in overtime, 3-2, on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena (5,800).

Ryder Rolston scored a pair of goals, including the overtime game winner, while Hunter Strand’s goal got the Irish on board to kickstart the comeback.

Grant Silianoff had a pair of assists and Ryan Bischel earned the win with a 28-save performance.

“Our guys had no quit,” head coach Jeff Jackson said after the win. “I thought we played well for the first 40 minutes but they got that late power play goal for the second goal and we had a little dip on the bench but not for long – great effort by Hunter Strand’s line going out there and scoring that first goal.”

Notre Dame (9-3-0, 2-2-0-1-0-0 B1G) went 1-for-3 on the power play, with the power-play tally coming from Rolston in overtime.

Michigan (10-3-0, 5-1-0-0-1-0 B1G) was 1-for-1 on the power play. Erik Portillo finished with 36 saves for the Wolverines as the Irish outshot Michigan 39-30.

How It Happened

Max Ellis had the game’s first scoring chance, skating down the nearside boards and beating the Wolverines wide to fire a shot on net that Erik Portillo was able to glove aside.

Cam Burke had a partial breakaway attempt with 5:33 remaining in the first and he drove the net hard but Portillo smothered the chance with a Michigan defenseman getting a piece of Burke as well.

The score remained 0-0 after the first period, with Bischel making 13 stops and Portillo totaling nine saves in the first.

Silianoff had a great look from the slot while the Irish were on the game’s first power play early in the second period but Portillo fought off the snapshot.

Bischel was tested by Garrett Van Wyhe at the 12:48 mark but made a strong right pad stop to keep things scoreless.

But Michigan broke the deadlock at the four minute mark of the second when Brendan Brisson tapped in a rebound after Bischel denied Matty Beniers from in close.

At 4:48 of the third, with four seconds left on a Michigan power-play chance, Beniers made it a 2-0 game on a wrister from the circle.

Just 36 seconds later, Hunter Strand answered for the Irish to make it a 2-1 game. Nick Leivermann hit Grant Silianoff with a cross-ice pass from the point back towards the Michigan goal line. Silianoff left it off for Strand at the back post and the freshman did the rest, beating Portillo down low with a quick wrister.

Ryder Rolston tied it 2-2 at 13:44 of the third as he joined Silianoff and Burke to crash the net and keep a rebound alive to create the chance.

Rolston then netted his second of the night with a one-timer from the slot to lift the Irish to the win.