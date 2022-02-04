TONIGHT

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 4, 2022

WATCH: Boston University men's ice hockey's Skoog makes incredible lacrosse-style goal

Boston University's Wilmer Skoog made an incredible lacrosse style goal. Watch the play here.

Up 1-0 in the first period, No. 19 Boston University's Wilmer Skoog gained possession of the puck behind the net. After getting the duo of Maine defenders to go one way on the ice while he went the other, Skoog lifted the puck with his stick. What followed was an incredible goal.

Watch the play below:

MORE: See complete stats from Boston University vs. Maine

The goal marked Skoog's ninth goal of the season. The score comes after the Terrier forward scored twice in Boston University's previous game against Providence.

