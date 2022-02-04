Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 4, 2022 WATCH: Boston University men's ice hockey's Skoog makes incredible lacrosse-style goal Share Up 1-0 in the first period, No. 19 Boston University's Wilmer Skoog gained possession of the puck behind the net. After getting the duo of Maine defenders to go one way on the ice while he went the other, Skoog lifted the puck with his stick. What followed was an incredible goal. Watch the play below: WILMER SKOOG, LACROSSE LEGEND#SCTop10 | @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/f5blTIrDnn — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 5, 2022 MORE: See complete stats from Boston University vs. Maine The goal marked Skoog's ninth goal of the season. The score comes after the Terrier forward scored twice in Boston University's previous game against Providence. 🏒 LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY NEWS 🏒 📊 POLLS: USCHO | USA Today 📰 HISTORY: National titles by year | How UMass won in 2021 🔥 MORE: Season statistics | Scoreboard | Preseason players to watch Where the Miracle on Ice Olympic team played college hockey Here's where the members of the 1980 Miracle on Ice Olympic hockey team played college hockey. READ MORE College hockey: 11 numbers to know in Beanpot tournament history The 69th annual Beanpot tournament kicks off Feb. 7 with a doubleheader. Here are some numbers you should know. READ MORE