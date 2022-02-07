Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | February 7, 2022 BU men's hockey survives Harvard comeback to take down the Crimson, 4-3, in 2022 Beanpot semifinal Meet the NCAA men's hockey stars in the Olympics for Team USA Share Boston University men's hockey took down Harvard, 4-3, to move on to the Beanpot final. It's the 55th time the Terriers have advanced to the final. For the majority of the game, the Terriers were the much better team. RANKINGS: Check out the latest USCHO poll It all started in the back half of the first period when senior Logan Cockerill converted on a tremendous individual effort. He picked up the puck and blazed past Harvard defender Jack Bar. He cut across the slot and slipped it past Crimson goalie Mitchell Gibson to make it 1-0. You’ve seen the photos, now see the 🔥 video of Coxy’s goal. pic.twitter.com/C4iFQKLtp6— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 7, 2022 Even after Harvard responded 37 seconds later with a goal from Casey Dornbach, the Terriers came back roughly two minutes later to make it 2-1. This time, it was junior Jay O'Brien ripping one past Gibson to make it 2-1. The first half of the second period was all about BU. First, it was junior Matt Brown who fired one past Gibson on the power play to make it 3-1. Then it was junior Ethan Phillips tipping freshman Ty Gallagher's shot in to make it 4-1 BU. Matt Brown lost his mother last week. She was 51. He scored to put BU up 3-1 on Harvard in the Beanpot semis, and immediately points to the sky.📸 #Beanpot pic.twitter.com/uACAmXyWXD— Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) February 7, 2022 Harvard didn't give up. In the final two minutes of the second period, the Crimson rattled off two goals in 22 seconds to cut the BU lead to 4-3. The first came off the stick of first-year Zakary Karpa. The second was a rebound knocked home by senior Jack Donato. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the 2022 Beanpot tournament from start to finish Despite the first two periods featuring seven goals combined, the third period was scoreless. Harvard threw all it could at BU in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough, as the Terriers held off the comeback. BU will play the winner of Northeastern and Boston College next Monday in the Beanpot championship. Men's college hockey: No. 19 Clarkson knocks off No. 2 Quinnipiac Clarkson men's hockey got ahead early against No. 2 Quinnipiac and managed to hold on for a 3-1 win over the Bobcats. READ MORE USA Olympic men's hockey roster: All players' colleges All 25 players selected to head to Beijing on the USA Olympic men's hockey team are current or former college players. Fifteen are currently playing hockey in the NCAA. READ MORE Northeastern men's hockey rides 41-save performance from TJ Semptimphelter to beat BC, 3-1, in 2022 Beanpot Northeastern men's hockey took down BC, 3-1, in the 2022 Beanpot semifinals. The Huskies will face Boston University in the final next Monday. READ MORE