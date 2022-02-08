Northeastern men's hockey rides 41-save performance from TJ Semptimphelter to beat BC, 3-1, in 2022 Beanpot

Northeastern beat Boston College, 3-1, in Monday night's second Beanpot semifinal game to advance to the final next Monday. It's the fourth-straight Beanpot championship the Huskies will be apart of.

Northeastern opened the scoring midway through the first period when sophomore Gunnarwolfe Fontaine's shot trickled through BC goalie Eric Dop. Fontaine realized the rebound was there before Dop did and pushed it into the open net to make it 1-0.

Then in the second period, sophomore Sam Colangelo fired a one-timer past Dop on the power play to make it 2-0 Huskies.

Despite the 2-0 lead, BC consistently outshot Northeastern throughout the night, and the Eagles got a glimmer of hope when senior Patrick Giles finished a 2-on-1 chance by ripping a shot past Northeastern goalie TJ Semptimphelter to cut the lead to 2-1.

BC pushed hard for the tying goal late, but any hopes of that were thwarted after sophomore Nikita Nesterenko took a cross-checking penalty with 35.3 seconds left. That opened the door for Northeastern freshman Justin Hryckowian to score on the man-advantage with 14.5 seconds left to ensure the win.

Even with the three goals, the story of the night was the play of Semptimphelter in net. A freshman who'd only started two games prior to this one, Semptimphelter was sensational, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced.

His best save of the night came on BC forward Brandon Kruse when he robbed the graduate student on a 2-on-1 midway through the second period.

BEANPOT 2022: Follow the entire tournament from start to finish

The Huskies have won the last three Beanpots. They'll be going for the four-peat next Monday when they face BU in the championship.