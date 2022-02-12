No. 19 Clarkson men's hockey knocks off No. 2 Quinnipiac

In front of a frenzied crowd at Cheel arena, Clarkson jumped out to a 2-0 lead and then was able to hold on for a 3-1 win over the No. 2 ranked team in the country.

Luke Santerno got the Knights on the board just as a power play expired in the first period. Santerno would score his second just 16 seconds into the second period. From there, the Bobcats continued to apply pressure, but timely shot blocking and Ethan Haider kept Quinnipiac off the scoreboard until 17:48 of the third. With the extra attacker on for Quinnipiac, Luke Mobley won a face off back that was able to be cleared to Zach Tsekos, who was able to send it down into the empty net to seal the game for the Knights.

Clarkson went 0-for-2 on the power play, but held Quinnipiac to 0-for-4 on their chances.

Ethan Haider was back in the net for Clarkson, and he was sharp all game long, making 28 saves for the win.

Clarkson is still in 2nd place in the ECAC but now just 1 point out of first behind Quinnipiac.