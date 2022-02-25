2022 Frozen Four bracket: Printable NCAA hockey tournament .PDF

The 2022 NCAA Division I men's college hockey tournament begins March 24-25 with 16 teams. Selections will be made on Sunday, March 20.

Regionals will be played at Albany, New York; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Loveland, Colorado and Worcester, Massachusetts. The four regional winners then advance to the Frozen Four in Boston. The semifinals are scheduled for April 7, with the national championship set for April 9. Here's the bracket:

2022 Frozen Four bracket

Here is the official, printable NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament bracket for the 2022 Frozen Four. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window.

Watch every sudden death goal in the Frozen Four finals since 1977

NCAA men's hockey tournament schedule

Round Dates Locations Regionals (First) March 24 Albany, N.Y. and Loveland, Col. Regionals (First) March 25 Allentown, Pa. and Worcester, Mass. Regional finals March 26 Albany, N.Y. and Loveland, Col. Regional finals March 27 Allentown, Pa. and Worcester, Mass. Frozen Four semifinals April 7 Boston National championship April 9 Boston

Frozen Four championship history