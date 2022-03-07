NCAA Division III men’s ice hockey selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

Eight conferences have been awarded an automatic qualification. The remaining four teams were selected at-large by the committee.

The championship playoff format involves four first-round games and four quarterfinal games that are played on the campuses of the participating institutions. All games in the championship are single elimination. The four quarterfinal winners will advance to Lake Placid, New York for the semifinal and championship games, which will be conducted March 25 -26 at the Herb Brooks Arena.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL Commonwealth Coast Conference University of New England (21-3-1) Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Plymouth State University (19-5-2) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Olaf College (11-14-3) New England Hockey Conference Babson (19-5-2) New England Small College Athletic Conference Trinity College (17-7-1) Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Adrian (28-1-0) State University of New York Athletic Conference State University of New York at Genesco (22-3-1) United Collegiate Hockey Conference Utica College (25-2-1)

Augsburg (24-4-0), St. Norbert (23-6-0), Hobart (19-5-2), and Elmira (18-6-2) enter the field as the four at-large selections.

The semifinal and championship games will be web streamed live on NCAA.com.

In 2019, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point claimed its sixth title with a 3-2 overtime win over Norwich University at K.B. Willett Ice Arena in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.