The final Power 10 men's hockey rankings before selections

We made it. The final men's college hockey Power 10 rankings are here.

It's been quite a season. The parity near the top has been some of the best we've ever seen in college hockey history. The top 10 constantly changed by the week, which made for these Monday rankings to always be different and more interesting.

Selections are at 6:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 20, on ESPNU. There's still lots of conference playoff action left that will impact the bracket.

So, for one final time, let's dive into the rankings.

1. Minnesota State (34-5-0) | Prev: 1

This shouldn't surprise anyone. Minnesota State is the team to beat in the nation right now, and that will be the case heading into the national tournament. The Mavericks put an 8-1 drubbing on Northern Michigan in the CCHA semifinals this past weekend. They'll take on Bemidji State in the CCHA championship this weekend.

RANKINGS: The latest USCHO poll

2. Minnesota (24-11-0) | Prev: 2

The Golden Gophers have done more than enough to earn the No. 2 spot in the final power rankings of the season. They edged out Penn State, 3-2, in the Big Ten semifinals this past Saturday.

I tend to stay away from life advice in these articles, but I will tell you to do this: This Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on your calendar should be open. Already have plans? Cancel them. Minnesota takes on No. 4 Michigan for the Big Ten title in one of the games of the season. That will have massive implications on seeding in the tournament.

3. Denver (27-8-1) | Prev: 3

Denver earned the two-game sweep of Miami (OH) with wins of 5-2 and 5-1 this past weekend. Senior forward Cole Guttman had an outstanding weekend with a goal in the first win and two goals and two assists in the second. His 43 points rank second on the Pioneers.

HOBEY 2022: Here's 10 top candidates for the Hobey Baker Award

Next up for Denver is the NCHC Frozen Faceoff against Minnesota Duluth this Friday.

4. Michigan (28-9-1) | Prev: 4

The eventual game-winner in Michigan's 2-1 Big Ten semifinal win over Notre Dame summed up the play of the three players involved.

The work by Truscott, the vision by Beniers and the snipe by Brisson pic.twitter.com/oaN9a3ezAm — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 13, 2022

Sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott, one of Michigan's most underrated players, working hard to protect the puck in the corner. Sophomore star forward Matty Beniers found space behind the Notre Dame net, received the puck and immediately found an open Brendan Brisson. The Vegas Golden Knights prospect cut middle and sniped one, just as he always seems to do. That's 18 goals on the season for Brisson — good for second on the team.

Again, watch Michigan take on Minnesota this weekend.

5. North Dakota (24-12-1) | Prev: 5

The Fighting Hawks scored a pair of 2-1 wins over Colorado College in the NCHC quarterfinals this past weekend. Senior goalie Zach Driscoll was great over the two games, stopping 44 of the 46 shots sent his way.

TOURNAMENT TIME: Follow the entire 2022 DI men's hockey tournament

Driscoll will need to be on his game in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff this weekend, as North Dakota battles the high-flying offense of Western Michigan.

6. Quinnipiac (30-5-3) | Prev: 6

Quinnipiac went up against St. Lawrence this past weekend in the ECAC tournament quarterfinals and swept the Saints by scores of 4-1 and 4-3. The second win was far from easy. St. Lawrence went up, 3-1, early in the third period. But then graduate student Brendan Less and junior Skyler Brind'Amour both scored to tie the game midway through the final 20 minutes.

That set the stage for senior Desi Burgart to score the winner in thrilling fashion. Next up is a matchup with Colgate in the ECAC semifinals this Friday.

7. Western Michigan (24-10-1) | Prev: 7

Like Quinnipiac, Western Michigan is a team who spent a lot of time in the top five of my power rankings this season. Even after falling a few spots, both teams will be key players in the national tournament.

The Broncos swept Omaha this past weekend by scores of 4-2 and 5-4. They'll move on to face North Dakota in the Frozen Faceoff this Friday.

8. Minnesota Duluth (19-15-4) | Prev: 10

Finally — some movement in the final Power 10.

The Bulldogs move up two spots after earning a massive sweep in the NCHC playoffs over St. Cloud State at St. Cloud State. Friday night saw Minnesota Duluth get a 5-2 win, while Saturday was a closer, 4-3 win in overtime. Minnesota Duluth got a hat trick from fifth-year Koby Bender in Game 1 and a two-goal performance out of senior Noah Cates in Game 2.

Captain Cates gets it done and we’re moving on! pic.twitter.com/HG6eJd55YP — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) March 13, 2022

Minnesota Duluth will look to stay hot in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff this Friday against No. 3 Denver.

9. Notre Dame (27-11-0) | Prev: 8

Even though the Fighting Irish fell to Michigan, 2-1, they've done more than enough over the course of this season, especially in the second half, to warrant the No. 9 spot. Notre Dame finished the regular season by winning eight of nine with a win over Minnesota and a sweep of Michigan in there.

SLEEPERS: Here are 7 dark horse teams that could make deep runs in the tournament

10. Northeastern (25-11-1) | Prev: NR

The Huskies join the final Power 10 of the season after St. Cloud State falls off after being swept by Minnesota Duluth.

Northeastern took down Boston College, 3-2, in the Hockey East quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals. The Huskies will face the UConn Huskies this weekend.

This isn't UConn's spot in the rankings, but this was a very cool moment caught on camera from this past weekend: UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh celebrating the program's first postseason victory since joining Hockey East in the 2014-15 season. Such an awesome moment.

UConn won 3-1, thanks to an empty-netter in the final minute to seal the deal.



In his 9th season at the helm of @UConnMHOC, Mike Cavanaugh gets to celebrate the program’s first @hockey_east playoff win.



See you Friday at the TD Garden for the semifinals pic.twitter.com/Rk92slMD5d — Adam Giardino (@adamgiardino) March 13, 2022

Back to Northeastern. It's easy to imagine it upsetting a higher-seeded team in the tournament with sophomore goalie Devon Levi in net. He now leads the country in save percentage at .954.