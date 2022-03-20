NCAA.com | March 20, 2022 2022 NCAA DI men's ice hockey championship selections 2022 NCAA DI men's hockey championship selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has selected the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format. SEE THE BRACKET: The full field has been revealed Automatic qualification privileges are granted to the postseason champions of the six conferences. The remainder of the field is selected at large. Michigan was the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Minnesota St., Western Mich. and Denver. LIVE COVERAGE: Updates from the 2022 DI men's ice hockey championship The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows: Albany Regional, March 24-26 MVP Arena, Albany, New York Thursday, March 24, Noon, Eastern time, ESPNU No. 1 Minnesota St. (35-5-0) vs. No. 4 Harvard (21-10-3) Thursday, March 24, 6 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU No. 2 North Dakota (24-13-1) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (27-11-0) Saturday, March 26, 4 p.m./6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU Albany Regional Championship Allentown Regional, March 25-27 PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania Friday, March 25, 3 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU No. 1 Michigan (29-9-1) vs. No. 4 American Int’l (22-12-3) Friday, March 25, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU No. 2 Quinnipiac (31-6-3) vs. No. 3 St. Cloud St. (18-14-4) Sunday, March 27, 4 p.m./6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2 Allentown Regional Championship Loveland Regional, March 24-26 Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado Thursday, March 24, 3 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU No. 2 Minn. Duluth (21-15-4) vs. No. 3 Michigan Tech (21-12-3) Thursday, March 24, 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU No. 1 Denver (27-9-1) vs. No. 4 UMass Lowell (21-10-3) Saturday, March 26, 4 p.m./6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU Loveland Regional Championship Worcester Regional, March 25-27 DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts Friday, March 25, Noon Eastern time, ESPNU No. 1 Western Mich. (25-11-1) vs. No. 4 Northeastern (25-12-1) Friday, March 25, 6 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU No. 2 Minnesota (24-12-0) vs. No. 3 Massachusetts (22-12-2) Sunday, March 27, 4 p.m./6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU Worcester Regional Championship Men’s Frozen Four, April 7 and 9 T D Garden, Boston, Massachusetts Thursday, April 7, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2 (order of games TBD) Allentown Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion Worcester Regional Champion vs. Albany Regional Champion Saturday, April 9, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2 National Championship The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification: Atlantic Hockey Association – American International Big Ten Conference – Michigan CCHA – Minnesota State ECAC Hockey – Harvard Hockey East Association – Massachusetts National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth For all information about the championship, log on to www.NCAA.com/FrozenFour. NCAA hockey tournament predictions for all rounds The 2022 DI men's ice hockey tournament bracket has been revealed. Here are predictions for all games and rounds. READ MORE 2022 Frozen Four bracket: Printable NCAA hockey tournament .PDF The Frozen Four bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament will conclude in Boston with the semifinals and championship on April 7 and 9. The tournament begins March 24-25. READ MORE Men's college hockey rankings: Final Power 10 before selections These are the final NCAA DI men's college hockey rankings before selections and before the Big Ten title game between Minnesota vs Michigan that will have massive implications on seeding in the tournament. READ MORE