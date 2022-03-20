2022 NCAA DI men's ice hockey championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has selected the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.

SEE THE BRACKET: The full field has been revealed

Automatic qualification privileges are granted to the postseason champions of the six conferences. The remainder of the field is selected at large.

Michigan was the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Minnesota St., Western Mich. and Denver.

LIVE COVERAGE: Updates from the 2022 DI men's ice hockey championship

The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows:

Albany Regional, March 24-26

MVP Arena, Albany, New York

Thursday, March 24, Noon, Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 1 Minnesota St. (35-5-0) vs. No. 4 Harvard (21-10-3)

Thursday, March 24, 6 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 2 North Dakota (24-13-1) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (27-11-0)

Saturday, March 26, 4 p.m./6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

Albany Regional Championship

Allentown Regional, March 25-27

PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Friday, March 25, 3 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 1 Michigan (29-9-1) vs. No. 4 American Int’l (22-12-3)

Friday, March 25, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 2 Quinnipiac (31-6-3) vs. No. 3 St. Cloud St. (18-14-4)

Sunday, March 27, 4 p.m./6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2

Allentown Regional Championship

Loveland Regional, March 24-26

Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado

Thursday, March 24, 3 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 2 Minn. Duluth (21-15-4) vs. No. 3 Michigan Tech (21-12-3)

Thursday, March 24, 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 1 Denver (27-9-1) vs. No. 4 UMass Lowell (21-10-3)

Saturday, March 26, 4 p.m./6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

Loveland Regional Championship

Worcester Regional, March 25-27

DCU Center, Worcester, Massachusetts

Friday, March 25, Noon Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 1 Western Mich. (25-11-1) vs. No. 4 Northeastern (25-12-1)

Friday, March 25, 6 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 2 Minnesota (24-12-0) vs. No. 3 Massachusetts (22-12-2)

Sunday, March 27, 4 p.m./6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

Worcester Regional Championship

Men’s Frozen Four, April 7 and 9 T

D Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Thursday, April 7, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2 (order of games TBD)

Allentown Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion

Worcester Regional Champion vs. Albany Regional Champion

Saturday, April 9, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2

National Championship

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:

Atlantic Hockey Association – American International

Big Ten Conference – Michigan

CCHA – Minnesota State

ECAC Hockey – Harvard

Hockey East Association – Massachusetts

National Collegiate Hockey Conference – Minnesota Duluth

For all information about the championship, log on to www.NCAA.com/FrozenFour.