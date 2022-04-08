Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | April 8, 2022 Minnesota State's Dryden McKay wins the 2022 Hobey Baker Award Minnesota State cruises past Minnesota to advance to the the Frozen Four title game Share Third time's the charm. With this being his third season nominated as a top-10 finalist, Dryden McKay is the winner of the 2022 Hobey Baker Award. He's only the third goaltender to win the award — and the first since Ryan Miller in 2001. McKay ranks second in the country in goals against average at 1.27. His .934 save percentage is tied for third. He will also lead Minnesota State as the Mavericks take on Denver in the Frozen Four title game on Saturday night. Denver's Bobby Brink and Minnesota's Ben Meyers were the other finalists. Along with the Hobey Baker, other awards were handed out Friday night. Here's a full list. Mike Richter Award (top goaltender): Devon Levi, Northeastern Hockey Humanitarian Award: Josh Kosack, Union Tim Taylor Award (most outstanding freshman): Devon Levi, Northeastern Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award: Jordan Seyfert, Merrimack Here are the full East and West first- and second-teams. East first team Goalie: Devon Levi, Northeastern Defense: Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac Defense: Scott Morrow, UMass Forward: Nick Abruzzese, Harvard Forward: Aidan McDonough, Northeastern Forward: Bobby Trivigno, UMass East second team Goalie: Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac Defense: Jordan Harris, Northeastern Defense: Henry Thrun, Harvard Forward: Colin Bilek, Army West Point Forward: Jack McBain, Boston College Forward: Ryan Tverberg, UConn West first team Goalie: Dryden McKay, Minnesota State Defense: Ronnie Attard, Western Michigan Defense: Jake Sanderson, North Dakota Forward: Matty Beniers, Michigan Forward: Bobby Brink, Denver Forward: Nathan Smith, Minnesota State West second team Goalie: Ryan Fanti, Minnesota Duluth Defense: Luke Hughes, Michigan Defense: Owen Power, Michigan Forward: Ethen Frank, Western Michigan Forward: Brian Halonen, Michigan Tech Forward: Ben Meyers, Minnesota 🏒 LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY NEWS 🏒 📊 POLLS: USCHO | USA Today 📰 HISTORY: National titles by year | How UMass won in 2021 🔥 MORE: Season statistics | Scoreboard | Preseason players to watch Top 10 former college hockey players in the 2022 NHL playoffs These are the top 10 former college hockey players in the 2022 NHL playoffs, led by Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau. READ MORE Here are the former college hockey players in the 2022 NHL playoffs In total, there are 123 former college hockey players competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. READ MORE 10 notable performances from recent college hockey players now in the NHL Here are the most notable performances from recent college hockey players who just signed NHL deals. READ MORE