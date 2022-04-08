Minnesota State's Dryden McKay wins the 2022 Hobey Baker Award

Minnesota State cruises past Minnesota to advance to the the Frozen Four title game

Third time's the charm. With this being his third season nominated as a top-10 finalist, Dryden McKay is the winner of the 2022 Hobey Baker Award. He's only the third goaltender to win the award — and the first since Ryan Miller in 2001.

McKay ranks second in the country in goals against average at 1.27. His .934 save percentage is tied for third. He will also lead Minnesota State as the Mavericks take on Denver in the Frozen Four title game on Saturday night.

Denver's Bobby Brink and Minnesota's Ben Meyers were the other finalists.

Along with the Hobey Baker, other awards were handed out Friday night. Here's a full list.

Mike Richter Award (top goaltender): Devon Levi, Northeastern

Hockey Humanitarian Award: Josh Kosack, Union

Tim Taylor Award (most outstanding freshman): Devon Levi, Northeastern

Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award: Jordan Seyfert, Merrimack

Here are the full East and West first- and second-teams.

East first team

Goalie: Devon Levi, Northeastern

Defense: Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac

Defense: Scott Morrow, UMass

Forward: Nick Abruzzese, Harvard

Forward: Aidan McDonough, Northeastern

Aidan McDonough, Northeastern Forward: Bobby Trivigno, UMass

East second team

Goalie: Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac

Defense: Jordan Harris, Northeastern

Defense: Henry Thrun, Harvard

Forward: Colin Bilek, Army West Point

Forward: Jack McBain, Boston College

Jack McBain, Boston College Forward: Ryan Tverberg, UConn

West first team

Goalie: Dryden McKay, Minnesota State

Defense: Ronnie Attard, Western Michigan

Defense: Jake Sanderson, North Dakota

Forward: Matty Beniers, Michigan

Forward: Bobby Brink, Denver

Bobby Brink, Denver Forward: Nathan Smith, Minnesota State

West second team