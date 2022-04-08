Spring CHAMPS 🏆

Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | April 8, 2022

Minnesota State's Dryden McKay wins the 2022 Hobey Baker Award

Minnesota State cruises past Minnesota to advance to the the Frozen Four title game

Third time's the charm. With this being his third season nominated as a top-10 finalist, Dryden McKay is the winner of the 2022 Hobey Baker Award. He's only the third goaltender to win the award — and the first since Ryan Miller in 2001.

McKay ranks second in the country in goals against average at 1.27. His .934 save percentage is tied for third. He will also lead Minnesota State as the Mavericks take on Denver in the Frozen Four title game on Saturday night.

Denver's Bobby Brink and Minnesota's Ben Meyers were the other finalists.

Along with the Hobey Baker, other awards were handed out Friday night. Here's a full list. 

  • Mike Richter Award (top goaltender): Devon Levi, Northeastern 
  • Hockey Humanitarian Award: Josh Kosack, Union 
  • Tim Taylor Award (most outstanding freshman): Devon Levi, Northeastern 
  • Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award: Jordan Seyfert, Merrimack 

Here are the full East and West first- and second-teams. 

East first team 

  • Goalie: Devon Levi, Northeastern 
  • Defense: Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac 
  • Defense: Scott Morrow, UMass 
  • Forward: Nick Abruzzese, Harvard 
  • Forward: Aidan McDonough, Northeastern 
  • Forward: Bobby Trivigno, UMass 

East second team 

  • Goalie: Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac 
  • Defense: Jordan Harris, Northeastern 
  • Defense: Henry Thrun, Harvard
  • Forward: Colin Bilek, Army West Point  
  • Forward: Jack McBain, Boston College 
  • Forward: Ryan Tverberg, UConn  

West first team 

  • Goalie: Dryden McKay, Minnesota State 
  • Defense: Ronnie Attard, Western Michigan  
  • Defense: Jake Sanderson, North Dakota  
  • Forward: Matty Beniers, Michigan 
  • Forward: Bobby Brink, Denver 
  • Forward: Nathan Smith, Minnesota State

West second team 

  • Goalie: Ryan Fanti, Minnesota Duluth 
  • Defense: Luke Hughes, Michigan   
  • Defense: Owen Power, Michigan  
  • Forward: Ethen Frank, Western Michigan  
  • Forward: Brian Halonen, Michigan Tech  
  • Forward: Ben Meyers, Minnesota 

