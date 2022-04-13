2022 Frozen Four bracket: Printable NCAA hockey tournament .PDF

This is the printable bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's college hockey tournament, which will crown a champion at the the Frozen Four in Boston. Denver took down Minnesota State, 5-1, in the title game to win the 2022 national championship.

2022 Frozen Four bracket

Here is the official, printable NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament bracket for the 2022 Frozen Four. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window.

The goal that sent Denver to the 2022 Frozen Four final

NCAA men's hockey tournament schedule

Round Dates Locations Regionals (First) March 24 Albany, N.Y. and Loveland, Col. Regionals (First) March 25 Allentown, Pa. and Worcester, Mass. Regional finals March 26 Albany, N.Y. and Loveland, Col. Regional finals March 27 Allentown, Pa. and Worcester, Mass. Frozen Four semifinals April 7 Boston National championship April 9 Boston

Frozen Four championship history