Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | May 1, 2022 Here are the former college hockey players in the 2022 NHL playoffs Denver wins the 2022 men's hockey championship Share The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs begin Monday, May 2, and there will be no shortage of former college hockey players competing. In all, 123 former college hockey players will battle for the Stanley Cup this spring. Those 123 players come from 34 different schools. Leading the pack is Wisconsin with 12 and then Minnesota, Boston College and Michigan tied with 10 each. Here's how the players break down by school: 12: Wisconsin 10: Minnesota, Boston College, Michigan 9: UMass 7: Boston University 6: Harvard 5: North Dakota, Denver 4: New Hampshire, St. Cloud State 3: Maine, Notre Dame, Northeastern, Michigan State, Providence, Minnesota Duluth 2: Quinnipiac, Bowling Green, Minnesota State, Clarkson, Omaha 1: Colorado College, Miami (OH), RIT, Michigan Tech, Alabama Huntsville, Union, UMass Lowell, Ohio State, Alaska, Vermont, Cornell, Brown PLAYER POSITION NHL team COLLEGE COLLEGIATE YEARS PLAYED Connor Clifton D Boston Bruins Quinnipiac 2013-17 Charlie Coyle F Boston Bruins Boston University 2010-12 Derek Forbort D Boston Bruins North Dakota 2010-13 Trent Frederic F Boston Bruins Wisconsin 2016-18 Matt Grzelcyk D Boston Bruins Boston University 2012-16 Erik Haula F Boston Bruins Minnesota 2010-13 Charlie McAvoy D Boston Bruins Boston University 2015-17 Marc McLaughlin F Boston Bruins Boston College 2018-22 Mike Reilly D Boston Bruins Minnesota 2012-15 Craig Smith F Boston Bruins Wisconsin 2009-11 Jeremy Swayman G Boston Bruins Maine 2017-20 Ian Cole D Carolina Hurricanes Notre Dame 2007-10 Brett Pesce D Carolina Hurricanes New Hampshire 2012-15 Brady Skjei D Carolina Hurricanes Minnesota 2012-15 Jaccob Slavin D Carolina Hurricanes Colorado College 2013-15 Brendan Smith D Carolina Hurricanes Wisconsin 2007-10 Derek Stepan F Carolina Hurricanes Wisconsin 2008-10 Ryan Carpenter F Calgary Flames Bowling Green 2011-14 Blake Coleman F Calgary Flames Miami (OH) 2011-15 Johnny Gaudreau F Calgary Flames Boston College 2011-14 Noah Hanifin D Calgary Flames Boston College 2014-15 Connor Mackey D Calgary Flames Minnesota State 2017-20 Christopher Tanev D Calgary Flames RIT 2009-10 Andrew Cogliano F Colorado Avalanche Michigan 2005-07 J.T. Compher F Colorado Avalanche Michigan 2013-16 Jack Johnson D Colorado Avalanche Michigan 2005-07 Erik Johnson D Colorado Avalanche Minnesota 2006-07 Cale Makar D Colorado Avalanche UMass 2017-19 Josh Manson D Colorado Avalanche Northeastern 2011-14 Ben Meyers F Colorado Avalanche Minnesota 2019-22 Alex Newhook F Colorado Avalanche Boston College 2019-21 Logan O'Connor F Colorado Avalanche Denver 2015-18 Nico Sturm F Colorado Avalanche Clarkson 2016-19 Devon Toews D Colorado Avalanche Quinnipiac 2013-16 Luke Glendening F Dallas Stars Michigan 2008-12 Joel Hanley D Dallas Stars UMass 2010-14 Jake Oettinger G Dallas Stars Boston University 2016-19 Joe Pavelski F Dallas Stars Wisconsin 2004-06 Ryan Suter D Dallas Stars Wisconsin 2003-04 Josh Archibald F Edmonton Oilers Omaha 2011-14 Warren Foegele F Edmonton Oilers New Hampshire 2014-16 Zach Hyman F Edmonton Oilers Michigan 2011-15 Duncan Keith D Edmonton Oilers Michigan State 2001-03 Devin Shore F Edmonton Oilers Maine 2012-15 Kyle Turris F Edmonton Oilers Wisconsin 2007-08 Noel Acciari F Florida Panthers Providence 2013-15 Matt Kiersted D Florida Panthers North Dakota 2017-21 Spencer Knight G Florida Panthers Boston College 2019-21 Ryan Lomberg F Florida Panthers Maine 2012-14 Brandon Montour D Florida Panthers UMass 2014-15 Mikey Anderson D LA Kings Minnesota Duluth 2017-19 Alex Iafallo F LA Kings Minnesota Duluth 2013-17 Blake Lizotte F LA Kings St. Cloud State 2017-19 Trevor Moore F LA Kings Denver 2013-16 Cal Petersen G LA Kings Notre Dame 2014-17 Jonathan Quick G LA Kings UMass 2005-07 Matt Roy D LA Kings Michigan Tech 2014-17 Troy Stecher D LA Kings North Dakota 2013-16 Nick Bjugstad F Minnesota Wild Minnesota 2010-13 Matt Boldy F Minnesota Wild Boston College 2019-21 Brandon Duhaime F Minnesota Wild Providence 2016-19 Alex Goligoski D Minnesota Wild Minnesota 2004-07 Jordan Greenway F Minnesota Wild Boston University 2015-18 Tyson Jost F Minnesota Wild North Dakota 2016-17 Jon Merrill D Minnesota Wild Michigan 2010-13 Cam Talbot G Minnesota Wild Alabama Huntsville 2007-10 Matt Benning D Nashville Predators Northeastern 2013-16 Mark Borowiecki D Nashville Predators Clarkson 2008-11 Jeremy Davies D Nashville Predators Northeastern 2016-19 Dante Fabbro D Nashville Predators Boston University 2016-19 Luke Kunin F Nashville Predators Wisconsin 2015-17 Justin Braun D New York Rangers UMass 2006-10 Jonny Brodzinski F New York Rangers St. Cloud State 2012-15 Andrew Copp F New York Rangers Michigan 2012-15 Adam Fox D New York Rangers Harvard 2016-19 Zac Jones D New York Rangers UMass 2019-21 Keith Kinkaid G New York Rangers Union 2009-11 Chris Kreider F New York Rangers Boston College 2009-12 Ryan Lindgren D New York Rangers Minnesota 2016-18 K'Andre Miller D New York Rangers Wisconsin 2018-20 Tyler Motte F New York Rangers Michigan 2013-16 Kevin Rooney F New York Rangers Providence 2012-16 Jacob Trouba D New York Rangers Michigan 2012-13 Frank Vatrano F New York Rangers UMass 2013-15 Teddy Blueger F Pittsburgh Penguins Minnesota State 2012-16 Brian Boyle F Pittsburgh Penguins Boston College 2003-07 Casey DeSmith G Pittsburgh Penguins New Hampshire 2011-14 Brian Dumoulin D Pittsburgh Penguins Boston College 2009-12 Mark Friedman D Pittsburgh Penguins Bowling Green 2014-17 Jake Guentzel F Pittsburgh Penguins Omaha 2013-16 Danton Heinen F Pittsburgh Penguins Denver 2014-16 John Marino D Pittsburgh Penguins Harvard 2016-19 Mike Matheson D Pittsburgh Penguins Boston College 2012-15 Evan Rodrigues F Pittsburgh Penguins Boston University 2011-15 Chad Ruhwedel D Pittsburgh Penguins UMass Lowell 2010-13 Bryan Rust F Pittsburgh Penguins Notre Dame 2010-14 Jason Zucker F Pittsburgh Penguins Denver 2010-12 Tyler Bozak F St. Louis Blues Denver 2007-09 Justin Faulk D St. Louis Blues Minnesota Duluth 2010-11 Dakota Joshua F St. Louis Blues Ohio State 2015-19 Torey Krug D St. Louis Blues Michigan State 2009-12 Nick Leddy D St. Louis Blues Minnesota 2009-10 Mackenzie MacEachern F St. Louis Blues Michigan State 2013-16 Colton Parayko D St. Louis Blues Alaska 2012-15 Ross Colton F Tampa Bay Lightning Vermont 2016-18 Brian Elliott G Tampa Bay Lightning Wisconsin 2003-07 Alex Killorn F Tampa Bay Lightning Harvard 2008-12 Ryan McDonagh D Tampa Bay Lightning Wisconsin 2007-10 Riley Nash F Tampa Bay Lightning Cornell 2007-10 Nick Abruzzese F Toronto Maple Leafs Harvard 2019-22 Colin Blackwell F Toronto Maple Leafs Harvard 2011-16 Justin Holl D Toronto Maple Leafs Minnesota 2010-14 Alexander Kerfoot F Toronto Maple Leafs Harvard 2013-17 Nic Dowd F Washington Capitals St. Cloud State 2010-14 Carl Hagelin F Washington Capitals Michigan 2007-11 Garnet Hathaway F Washington Capitals Brown 2010-14 Matt Irwin D Washington Capitals UMass 2008-10 Nick Jensen D Washington Capitals St. Cloud State 2010-13 T.J. Oshie F Washington Capitals North Dakota 2005-08 Justin Schultz D Washington Capitals Wisconsin 2009-12 Conor Sheary F Washington Capitals UMass 2010-14 Joe Snively F Washington Capitals Yale 2015-19 Trevor van Riemsdyk D Washington Capitals New Hampshire 2011-14 