Here are the former college hockey players in the 2022 NHL playoffs

The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs begin Monday, May 2, and there will be no shortage of former college hockey players competing.

In all, 123 former college hockey players will battle for the Stanley Cup this spring. Those 123 players come from 34 different schools. Leading the pack is Wisconsin with 12 and then Minnesota, Boston College and Michigan tied with 10 each.

Here's how the players break down by school:

12: Wisconsin

Wisconsin 10: Minnesota, Boston College, Michigan

Minnesota, Boston College, Michigan 9: UMass

UMass 7: Boston University

Boston University 6: Harvard

Harvard 5: North Dakota, Denver

North Dakota, Denver 4: New Hampshire, St. Cloud State

New Hampshire, St. Cloud State 3: Maine, Notre Dame, Northeastern, Michigan State, Providence, Minnesota Duluth

Maine, Notre Dame, Northeastern, Michigan State, Providence, Minnesota Duluth 2: Quinnipiac, Bowling Green, Minnesota State, Clarkson, Omaha

Quinnipiac, Bowling Green, Minnesota State, Clarkson, Omaha 1: Colorado College, Miami (OH), RIT, Michigan Tech, Alabama Huntsville, Union, UMass Lowell, Ohio State, Alaska, Vermont, Cornell, Brown