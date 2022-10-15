No. 13 UMass men's hockey sweeps No. 1 Denver with 3-0 upset win

Over the weekend, two former national champions met in a two-game series. Only one left the ice victorious.

UMass, the 2021 national champion, completed the weekend sweep of 2022 champion Denver with a 3-0 shutout at home on Saturday.

The No. 13 Minutemen took down the top-ranked Pioneers 4-2 on Friday.

Senior forward Cal Kiefiuk led the way for UMass (2-0-1) with a goal and an assist, atoning for his five-minute major and 10-minute game misconduct nearly 30 seconds into Friday night's game. Sophomore blue-liner Scott Morrow and graduate transfer forward Matt Koopman also scored, and sophomore goaltender Luke Pavicich made 30 saves for his first collegiate shutout.

Senior netminder Magnus Chrona made 21 saves in the loss for the Pioneers (2-2-0).

Morrow opened the scoring with his second goal in as many nights just 37 seconds into the game. The defenseman sent a one-timer toward goal, and the puck pin-balled off the boards behind the goal and in off Chrona.

Koopman doubled the lead with less than five minutes remaining in the second period. Chrona saved his initial wraparound chance, but DU's clearing attempt hit Koopman, who collected the puck and beat Chrona low to the stick side after he lost sight of the puck.

Kiefiuk added an empty-netter with 1:52 left in the third for the 3-0 final.

Denver and UMass each went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Minutemen will return to action next weekend when they welcome Union to the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass., while the Pioneers will host No. 15 Providence.