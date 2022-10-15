No. 5 Minnesota State men's hockey completes weekend sweep of No. 4 Minnesota Duluth

Senior forward Sam Morton scored twice, and No. 5 Minnesota State men’s hockey completed the weekend sweep of No. 4 Minnesota Duluth with a 2-1 win on home ice in Mankato, Minn., on Saturday.

Morton finished the weekend with four points (3g, 1a) for the Mavericks (3-1-0), and freshman goaltender Alex Tracy picked up his second straight win, making 15 saves. Mankato outscored UMD 8-1 through the two games.

For Duluth, senior forward Luke Loheit scored, and junior netminder Zach Stejskal made 15 saves.

MSU picked up right where they left off from Friday, opening the scoring just over seven minutes into the first period, thanks to Morton’s second of the weekend. The centerman roofed a backhand over Stejskal’s glove after winning the face-off back to the point and picking up the loose puck after UMD blocked Andy Carroll’s one-time bomb from distance.

Loheit appeared to even it up at 1-1 for the Bulldogs on the power play in the second, but the goal was waved off after he batted the puck out of the air with a high stick.

Morton doubled the lead for Mankato at 10:35 of the second on the power play, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone. Livingstone’s cross-ice slap-pass went into Morton’s feet, but he kicked to the stick and buried a snap shot from the right circle.

Loheit cut it to 2-1 with a one-timer from the high slot off a setup feed from Dominic James on the power play at 4:22 of the third. It was Minnesota Duluth’s first goal of the weekend after being shut out through the first 104:22 of action on the weekend.

Minnesota State and Duluth each went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Hirose (4a) also finished the weekend with four points, while Livingstone had a goal and two assists.

The Mavericks will return to action next weekend when they visit No. 10 St. Cloud State. The Bulldogs will host Wisconsin.