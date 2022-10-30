Arizona State Athletics | October 30, 2022 Arizona State stuns No. 6 North Dakota in men's hockey matchup The top college hockey storylines for 2022-23 Share Las Vegas, N.V. – Sin City is for the Sun Devils, and the Sun Devils ONLY. The Arizona State men's ice hockey team defeated No. 6/7 North Dakota, 3-2, in front of over 15,000 Fighting Hawks fans in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. The David versus Goliath victory is the highest ranked win for ASU since the Sun Devils defeated UND's conference neighbor, then-No. 4 Denver in a 4-1 win in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2019. The Sun Devils have now upset nine top-10 opponents in their seven-year history. ASU stays undefeated in Las Vegas (3-0) as the crowned champions of the 2018 Ice Vegas Tournament at T-Mobile Arena. SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for DI men's ice hockey scores UND scored the opening goal of the desert duel a little after seven minutes into the introductory period. Two minutes later, the Fighting Hawks landed the first power play opportunity of the night and capitalized with a power play goal to extend their lead, 2-0. ASU enjoyed its first power play opportunity 15 minutes into the first period and sophomore forward Matthew Kopperud netted ASU's first of the night to cut the UND lead in half. Kopperud was assisted by senior defenseman Jack Judson on his third goal of the season. only a matter of time 😤#BeTheTradition /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/LIY7kWkwfV — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 30, 2022 After a quiet start to the second period, play opened up when ASU went on its second power play of the night. Junior forward Lukas Sillinger scored the tying goal, his second goal of the season, from the top of the circle with assists from Kopperud and senior forward Robert Mastrosimone. oh now we're getting Silly 🚨@lsillinger /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/iKc1ROGe12 — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 30, 2022 ASU killed three penalties and deafened the Fighting Hawks' power play, which ranked second in the NCAA before Saturday night's game with a 35.5 percentage. LATEST RANKINGS: Click or tap here for the latest USCHO Division I men's hockey poll Nothing says we're back for the third period better than a goal in the first 24 seconds of the frame. Mastrosimone got one of his own with an assist from Sillinger to take the lead. flying high 🦅@rmastro9424 /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/p6zBeKcMAn — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 30, 2022 ASU blocked 22 UND shots, the most in a game this season while TJ Semptimphelter stood on his head between the pipes with 13 saves in his ninth consecutive start. For only the second time this season UND was held scoreless for two periods. The Fighting Hawks scored two first period goals against then-No. 8/7 Quinnipiac, but ultimately fell 6-2 after being held scoreless through the second and third periods. With tonight's game-winning goal, Mastrosimone is on a three-game goal-scoring streak. 🏒 LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY NEWS 🏒 📊 POLLS: USCHO | USA Today 🔥 STAY UPDATED: Season statistics | Scoreboard | Preseason storylines | Early Hobey Baker watchlist 📰 HISTORY: National titles by year | How Denver won in 2022 Here’s what you need to know about the 2022-2023 preseason wrestling rankings The wrestling season is officially just days away, and the pre-season rankings offer an early preview of which teams could be contending for a national title. Here’s what you need to know about those Top 25 teams. READ MORE 6 seniors poised for 1st NCAA wrestling titles in their final year of eligibility Here are six seniors who have yet to win an NCAA title but who could be in a good position to accomplish their goal this year. READ MORE The top 7 college cross country performances after 1 month of the 2022 season These are the standout runs so far, including a 1-2 finish for NCAA title contenders Katelyn Tuohy and Mercy Chelangat at Notre Dame's Joe Piane Invitational. READ MORE