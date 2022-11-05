Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | November 5, 2022 No. 2 Denver hangs on for 3-2 win, split with No. 4 St. Cloud State men's hockey Denver wins the 2022 men's hockey championship Share No. 2 Denver men’s hockey scored two goals in the opening three minutes of the game and never looked back in a 3-2 win over No. 4 St. Cloud State, fighting to a weekend split. Senior forward Casey Dornbach, sophomore forward Jack Devine and senior defenseman Kyle Mayhew each scored for the Pioneers (7-3-0, 3-1-0 NCHC). Senior goaltender Magnus Chrona made 28 saves. Senior assistant captain Jami Krannila and fifth-year forward Grant Cruikshank each scored for the Huskies (8-2-0, 1-1-0 NCHC), while junior goaltender Dominic Basse made 33 saves. THRILLER: How St. Cloud State came back to take Game 1 Dornbach opened the scoring just 1:13 into the game during a battle in front of the net when Massimo Rizzo’s rebound bounced right to him, and Devine made it 2-0 1:24 later, redirecting Justin Lee’s wrist shot from the point. Krannila cut it to 2-1 on the power play with 12:51 remaining in the second, blasting a one-timer from right face-off dot after Jack Peart drew defenders over to him on the left side before swiveling it back over to Krannila. Mayhew restored the Pios’ two goal lead 2:43 into the third period with the eventual game-winner. Basse made a number of quality saves in a net-front scramble before Carter King sent the loose puck back to the point, where Mayhew one-timed it over a sprawling Basse. Kyle Mayhew connects on the power play to give DU a 3-1 lead with 17:17 left in the 3rd period. pic.twitter.com/dH3DmZQPpn— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 6, 2022 SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for DI men's ice hockey scores Cruikshank pulled SCSU to within 3-2 with 9:10 to go in regulation on the power play. Chrona saved Veeti Miettinen’s shot from the right dot, and Cruikshank crashed the net, jamming the loose puck over the line. DU went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Huskies went 2-for-5. St. Cloud State will return home next weekend when they host No. 18 Western Michigan. Denver will travel to North Dakota for a series with the No. 10 Fighting Hawks. 🏒 LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY NEWS 🏒 📊 POLLS: USCHO | USA Today 🔥 STAY UPDATED: Season statistics | Scoreboard | Preseason storylines | Early Hobey Baker watchlist 📰 HISTORY: National titles by year | How Denver won in 2022 How one conversation led to Denver winning the 2022 DI men's hockey national championship Denver won the 2022 DI men's ice hockey national championship. The win stemmed from a conversation on the bench between defensive partners Shai Buium and Mike Benning. READ MORE 2022 Frozen Four: Dates, schedule for the men's college hockey championship The 2022 Frozen Four begins tonight, April 7, at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., featuring games between Michigan, Denver, Minnesota State and Minnesota. READ MORE Men's college hockey rankings: Denver rises, UMass Lowell joins latest Power 10 In the latest men's college hockey rankings, Denver rises into the top 5 and UMass Lowell joins the latest Power 10. READ MORE