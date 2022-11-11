Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | November 11, 2022 Minnesota tames Penn State men's hockey to split two-game series The top college hockey storylines for 2022-23 Share Senior forward Bryce Brodzinski scored two third period goals within 1:06 of each other, lifting No. 1 Minnesota to a 3-1 win and series split against No. 8 Penn State. Junior forward Mason Nevers also scored, and senior goaltender Justen Close made 38 saves for the Golden Gophers (8-4-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten), who bounced back from a 4-2 upset loss on Friday. Senior forward Jaxon Nelson had two assists. Junior forward Christian Sarlo scored for the Nittany Lions (10-2-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten). Junior goaltender Liam Souliere made 29 saves. It’s the second straight split for PSU after last weekend against former-No. 1 Michigan. TOP-10 SPLIT: Here's a full breakdown of this week's results between Minnesota and Penn State Sarlo opened the scoring early in the first after Xander Lamppa kept the play alive and found him in the slot for an easy goal. Nevers tied it 1-1 late in the second, redirecting Mike Koster’s one-timer from the point on the power play. Brodzinski gave Minnesota their first lead of the weekend, making it 2-1 with 13:05 left in regulation on a wrist shot, blocker-side from the top of the right circle after Nelson kept the puck in the zone. .@bbrodzyy is ON FIRE right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PJ6AIYRD4w— Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 12, 2022 DOWN GOES NO. 1: How Penn State took Game 1 on Friday He added insurance just over a minute later with a one-timer off a feed from Nelson, who put on a forechecking clinic below the dots, outmuscling a defender before dishing to Brodzinski. Penn State will face Michigan State next weekend, who just completed a sweep of No. 10 Ohio State, while it doesn’t get any easier for Minnesota as they travel to Ann Arbor for a series with Michigan. 🏒 LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY NEWS 🏒 📊 POLLS: USCHO | USA Today 🔥 STAY UPDATED: Season statistics | Scoreboard | Preseason storylines | Early Hobey Baker watchlist 📰 HISTORY: National titles by year | How Denver won in 2022 College wrestling rankings: Iowa State jumps into the top 10 after a wild opening weekend Here are three key takeaways from the latest Top 25 as these elite programs prep for another weekend of high-level competition. READ MORE No 2 Minnesota women's hockey comes back in Game 1, topples No. 1 Ohio State. Game 2 set for Saturday Minnesota women's hockey scored three unanswered goals in the third period, coming back to take down top-ranked Ohio State, 4-2 on the road. READ MORE Northwestern volleyball notches historic win with upset against No. 7 Minnesota Northwestern women's volleyball downs No. 7 Minnesota Wednesday night, beating a top-10 opponent on the road for the first time in the program's history. READ MORE