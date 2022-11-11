Minnesota tames Penn State men's hockey to split two-game series

Senior forward Bryce Brodzinski scored two third period goals within 1:06 of each other, lifting No. 1 Minnesota to a 3-1 win and series split against No. 8 Penn State.

Junior forward Mason Nevers also scored, and senior goaltender Justen Close made 38 saves for the Golden Gophers (8-4-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten), who bounced back from a 4-2 upset loss on Friday. Senior forward Jaxon Nelson had two assists.

Junior forward Christian Sarlo scored for the Nittany Lions (10-2-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten). Junior goaltender Liam Souliere made 29 saves. It’s the second straight split for PSU after last weekend against former-No. 1 Michigan.

TOP-10 SPLIT: Here's a full breakdown of this week's results between Minnesota and Penn State

Sarlo opened the scoring early in the first after Xander Lamppa kept the play alive and found him in the slot for an easy goal.

Nevers tied it 1-1 late in the second, redirecting Mike Koster’s one-timer from the point on the power play.

Brodzinski gave Minnesota their first lead of the weekend, making it 2-1 with 13:05 left in regulation on a wrist shot, blocker-side from the top of the right circle after Nelson kept the puck in the zone.

DOWN GOES NO. 1: How Penn State took Game 1 on Friday

He added insurance just over a minute later with a one-timer off a feed from Nelson, who put on a forechecking clinic below the dots, outmuscling a defender before dishing to Brodzinski.

Penn State will face Michigan State next weekend, who just completed a sweep of No. 10 Ohio State, while it doesn’t get any easier for Minnesota as they travel to Ann Arbor for a series with Michigan.