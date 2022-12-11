Everything you need to know for the 2023 men's Beanpot hockey tournament

The 70th annual men's Beanpot kicks off on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, as the four Boston college hockey powers meet at TD Garden in a battle for the city's bragging rights.

A Boston hockey tradition, the Beanpot has given the city some exciting memories, between thrilling matchups and glimpses at the game's future stars. The tournament's history between Boston University, Boston College, Harvard and Northeastern has seen heated rivalries play out on the ice, marathon overtimes and more as fans and students hold their breath with every shot.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the historic men's college hockey tournament.

2023 Beanpot schedule

This season's edition of the tournament will pit Boston College against Harvard in the first semifinal matchup, followed by a 2022 rematch between defending champion Boston University and Northeastern. The winners will square off in the championship the following Monday after the consolation game.

Below is the schedule for this season's men's Beanpot (all times ET).

Monday, Feb. 6, 2023:

Monday, Feb. 13, 2023:

Consolation game, 4:30 p.m.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Recapping the 2022 Beanpot

BU claimed their first title since 2015 with a nail-biting 1-0 win against Northeastern in last year's final. Forward Dylan Peterson scored the game-winning goal, finishing a 2-on-1 with Jamie Armstrong, while goaltender Vinny Duplessis backstopped the Terriers with 19 saves. It was the second tournament in a row, and third of the last four, that saw BU face the Huskies in the championship.

CHAMPIONS: How BU beat Northeastern to win the 2022 Beanpot

The Terriers reached the final by taking down Harvard, 4-3, to kick off the semifinals, while NU defeated BC, 3-1.

The Eagles and Crimson skated to a 3-3 tie in the consolation game.

All-time history

The Beanpot began in the 1952-53 season at Boston Arena (now Northeastern's Matthews Arena). The first edition of the tournament was played in December 1952 before it moved to the old Boston Garden in 1954, becoming the yearly headliner on the first two Mondays of February. It has been at TD Garden (formally the Fleet Center) when it replaced the old Garden in the mid-90's.

Boston University leads the Beanpot with 31 titles all-time, thanks to last year's victory. The Terriers dominated the tournament for the better part of five decades from the 1960's through the 2000's, including a four-peat from 1970 to 1973 and a six-peat from 1995 to 2000.

Boston College is right behind with 20 Beanpot championships in their history. The Eagles had a ton of success in the 2010's, winning five in a row from 2010 to 2014. BC also won seven of nine tournaments between 2008 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Harvard holds 11 titles all-time. The Crimson won the first ever Beanpot over BU in 1952. Their most recent championship came in 2016, which was their first since 1993, ending a 23-year drought.

Northeastern checks in with six championships in their history. Recent history has heavily favored the Huskies as they won three in a row from 2018 through 2020 before coming a goal away from a four-peat last season. 2018 marked their first title in 30 years (1988). 1988 marked their first time winning the tournament after 27 tries.

Below are the all-time results: