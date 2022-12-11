Trending

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | December 11, 2022

Everything you need to know for the 2023 men's Beanpot hockey tournament

2009 Frozen Four classic: Boston U. scores twice after pulling goalie

The 70th annual men's Beanpot kicks off on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, as the four Boston college hockey powers meet at TD Garden in a battle for the city's bragging rights.

A Boston hockey tradition, the Beanpot has given the city some exciting memories, between thrilling matchups and glimpses at the game's future stars. The tournament's history between Boston University, Boston College, Harvard and Northeastern has seen heated rivalries play out on the ice, marathon overtimes and more as fans and students hold their breath with every shot. 

Here's everything you need to know heading into the historic men's college hockey tournament.

2023 Beanpot schedule

This season's edition of the tournament will pit Boston College against Harvard in the first semifinal matchup, followed by a 2022 rematch between defending champion Boston University and Northeastern. The winners will square off in the championship the following Monday after the consolation game. 

LATEST RANKINGS: Click or tap here for the latest USCHO poll

Below is the schedule for this season's men's Beanpot (all times ET). 

Monday, Feb. 6, 2023:

Monday, Feb. 13, 2023:

  • Consolation game, 4:30 p.m.
  • Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Recapping the 2022 Beanpot

BU claimed their first title since 2015 with a nail-biting 1-0 win against Northeastern in last year's final. Forward Dylan Peterson scored the game-winning goal, finishing a 2-on-1 with Jamie Armstrong, while goaltender Vinny Duplessis backstopped the Terriers with 19 saves. It was the second tournament in a row, and third of the last four, that saw BU face the Huskies in the championship.  

CHAMPIONS: How BU beat Northeastern to win the 2022 Beanpot

The Terriers reached the final by taking down Harvard, 4-3, to kick off the semifinals, while NU defeated BC, 3-1. 

The Eagles and Crimson skated to a 3-3 tie in the consolation game. 

All-time history

The Beanpot began in the 1952-53 season at Boston Arena (now Northeastern's Matthews Arena). The first edition of the tournament was played in December 1952 before it moved to the old Boston Garden in 1954, becoming the yearly headliner on the first two Mondays of February. It has been at TD Garden (formally the Fleet Center) when it replaced the old Garden in the mid-90's. 

Boston University leads the Beanpot with 31 titles all-time, thanks to last year's victory. The Terriers dominated the tournament for the better part of five decades from the 1960's through the 2000's, including a four-peat from 1970 to 1973 and a six-peat from 1995 to 2000. 

Boston College is right behind with 20 Beanpot championships in their history. The Eagles had a ton of success in the 2010's, winning five in a row from 2010 to 2014. BC also won seven of nine tournaments between 2008 and 2016. 

Meanwhile, Harvard holds 11 titles all-time. The Crimson won the first ever Beanpot over BU in 1952. Their most recent championship came in 2016, which was their first since 1993, ending a 23-year drought. 

SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest scores around Division I men's hockey

Northeastern checks in with six championships in their history. Recent history has heavily favored the Huskies as they won three in a row from 2018 through 2020 before coming a goal away from a four-peat last season. 2018 marked their first title in 30 years (1988). 1988 marked their first time winning the tournament after 27 tries.  

Below are the all-time results:

Year Winner rUNNER-uP tHIRD Place foURTH place
1952 Harvard Boston U. Boston Col. Northeastern
1954 Boston Col. Harvard Boston U. Northeastern
1955 Harvard Boston Col. Boston U. Northeastern
1956 Boston Col. Harvard Boston U. Northeastern
1957 Boston Col. Boston U. Harvard Northeastern
1958 Boston U. Northeastern Harvard Boston Col.
1959 Boston Col. Boston U. Harvard Northeastern
1960 Harvard Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col.
1961 Boston Col. Harvard Northeastern Boston U.
1962 Harvard Boston U. Boston Col. Northeastern
1963 Boston Col. Harvard Northeastern Boston U.
1964 Boston Col. Boston U. Harvard Northeastern
1965 Boston Col. Boston U. Northeastern Harvard
1966 Boston U. Harvard Boston Col. Northeastern
1967 Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard
1968 Boston U. Harvard Boston Col. Northeastern
1969 Harvard Boston U. Boston Col. Northeastern
1970 Boston U. Boston Col. Harvard Northeastern
1971 Boston U. Harvard Boston Col. Northeastern
1972 Boston U. Harvard Boston Col. Northeastern
1973 Boston U. Boston Col. Harvard Northeastern
1974 Harvard Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col.
1975 Boston U. Harvard Northeastern Boston Col.
1976 Boston Col. Boston U. Harvard Northeastern
1977 Harvard Boston U. Boston Col. Northeastern
1978 Boston U. Harvard Boston Col. Northeastern
1979 Boston U. Boston Col. Northeastern Harvard
1980 Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard Boston U.
1981 Harvard Boston Col. Boston U. Northeastern
1982 Boston U. Boston Col. Northeastern Harvard
1983 Boston Col. Northeastern Boston U.  Harvard
1984 Northeastern Boston U. Boston Col. Harvard
1985 Northeastern Boston U. Harvard Boston Col.
1986 Boston U.  Boston Col. Harvard Northeastern
1987 Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard
1988 Northeastern Boston U. Boston Col. Harvard
1989 Harvard Boston U. Boston Col. Northeastern
1990 Boston U. Harvard Boston Col. Northeastern
1991 Boston U.  Boston Col. Northeastern Harvard
1992 Boston U.  Harvard Boston Col. Northeastern
1993 Harvard Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col.
1994 Boston Col. Harvard Boston U. Northeastern
1995 Boston U. Boston Col. Northeastern Harvard
1996 Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard
1997 Boston U. Boston Col. Northeastern Harvard
1998 Boston U. Harvard Boston Col. Northeastern
1999 Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard
2000 Boston U. Boston Col. Harvard Northeastern
2001 Boston Col. Boston U. Northeastern Harvard
2002 Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard
2003 Boston U. Boston Col. Harvard Northeastern
2004 Boston Col. Boston U. Northeastern Harvard
2005 Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard
2006 Boston U. Boston Col. Harvard  Northeastern
2007 Boston U. Boston Col. Northeastern Harvard
2008 Boston Col. Harvard Boston U. Northeastern
2009 Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard
2010 Boston Col. Boston U. Northeastern Harvard
2011 Boston Col. Northeastern Harvard Boston U.
2012 Boston Col. Boston U. Harvard Northeastern
2013 Boston Col. Northeastern Harvard Boston U.
2014 Boston Col. Northeastern Harvard Boston U.
2015 Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard
2016 Boston Col.  Boston U. Northeastern Harvard
2017 Harvard Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col.
2018 Northeastern Boston U. Harvard Boston Col. 
2019 Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard Boston U.
2020 Northeastern Boston U. Harvard Boston Col.
2022 Boston U. Northeastern Boston Col. Harvard

