Northeastern and Boston College claim conference wins at Fenway Park

Boston - Four Hockey East rivals met at Fenway Park Saturday where Northeastern and Boston College left victorious.

In the day's first game, Northeastern took down No. 9 UConn, 4-1, in a battle of the Huskies. Captain Aidan McDonough scored the first of two first-period goals from Northeastern. Liam Walsh scored less than five minutes after McDonough to extend their lead to 2-0 after one period.

After a quiet second period, UConn's Matthew Wood scored with just over seven minutes remaining to cut the deficit in half. But, Justin Hryckowian answered quickly for Northeastern to bring their lead to 3-1.

Jack Williams added an empty-net goal with just over three minutes remaining in regulation to secure a key conference win for Northeastern.

Devon Levi finished with 29 saves in the win for Northeastern while his counterpart, UConn's Sergeev Arsenii, finished with 22 saves.

Boston College pulled the day's second surprise when it beat No. 15 UMass, 4-2 in the nightcap.

Boston College's Cutter Gauthier, fresh off a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championships, scored 2:25 seconds into his first game back for the Eagles.

UMass tied the game at one shortly after when Michael Cameron found the back of the net for the Minutemen. Boston College quickly countered on a beautiful redirection by Cam Burke.

Beauty of a tip from the Boxborough native 👌 pic.twitter.com/nuj2PFvWq9 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 7, 2023

Burke added his second goal of the evening midway through the second period to bring the Eagle's advantage to 3-1.

Ryan Ufko scored early in the third for UMass to bring the score to 3-2. This score held until Eamon Powell found the back of an empty net with just eight seconds remaining.

Northeastern and Boston College, both Boston-area schools, defended home ice on Saturday, securing key victories over their ranked conference foes.