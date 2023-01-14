UPSET

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | January 14, 2023

No. 6 Michigan rebounds against No. 8 Ohio State men's hockey for split

Denver wins the 2022 men's hockey championship

Jacob Truscott had a goal and two assists as No. 6 Michigan took down No. 8 Ohio State to split a crucial top-10 series in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes took Friday's Game 1 in a lopsided affair, winning 7-2. 

Mackie Samoskevich had a goal and an assist for the Wolverines (13-8-1, 5-7-0 Big Ten), while Rutger McGroarty and Gavin Brindley each scored as well. Adam Fantilli added two assists, and Erik Portillo made 37 saves in another busy night. 

Cam Thiesing had a goal and an assist for OSU (15-8-1, 8-6-0 Big Ten), and Mason Lohrei scored his first of the season. Jakub Dobeš stopped 22 shots. 

POWER 10: Quinnipiac leads the first men's college hockey Power 10 of the season

Thiesing opened the scoring just 18 seconds into the game, taking advantage of a turnover and putting a backhand on goal that found a way through.

Samoskevich evened it up with 12:37 to go in the first, picking the top-right corner with a good snap shot off the rush. It was his first goal since Nov. 26. 

Truscott gave UM a 2-1 lead with a little over five minutes to go in the period. Fantilli stole the puck along the boards, where Truscott picked it up to start a counter rush with Samoskevich. The initial chance wouldn't go, but Truscott stuck with it, stuffing it in short-side.

The Bucks made a big push in the second period, but Michigan managed to add to their lead when Gavin Brindley won a puck battle in front to make it 3-1. 

TOP STORIES: Five top storylines to watch in the second half of the men's college hockey season

Ohio State cut it to 3-2 with 11 minutes to go when Lohrei blasted a one-timer from the top of the left circle after a great effort by Jake Wise.

It wasn't enough for OSU, though, as McGroary added insurance to make it 4-2 with a one-timer on the power play after Luke Hughes made a nice play at the point. 

The Wolverines went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Buckeyes were unable to replicate their success from Friday, going 0-for-4.

UM will return to action next weekend when they travel to Minnesota for a series with the No. 3 Golden Gophers. Ohio State will continue their road swing in a series at Wisconsin.

