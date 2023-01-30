TRENDING:

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | January 30, 2023

2023 men's Frozen Four: Dates, schedule for the college hockey championship

Denver wins the 2022 men's hockey championship

The 2023 men's Frozen Four begins Thursday, April 6, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The national championship will be held Saturday, April 8. 

Automatic qualifiers for this season's tournament will be decided by Saturday, March 18, and the entire field will be set, including seeding and at-large bids, during selections on Sunday, March 19. 

Regionals will begin Thursday, March 23 and run through Sunday, March 26. 

Here is each date and venue for the 2023 Division I men's ice hockey tournament:

di men's hockey 2023 Dates & SITES
Round City Venue Dates Host
Regional Allentown, Pa. PPL Center March 24 & 26 Pennsylvania State University and Spectra
Regional Bridgeport, Conn. Total Mortgage Arena March 23 & 25 Yale University
Regional  Fargo, N.D. Scheels Arena March 23 & 25 University of North Dakota
Regional Manchester, N.H. SNHU Arena March 24 & 26 University of New Hampshire 
Frozen Four Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena April 6 & 8 University of Wisconsin - Madison and Tampa Bay Sports Commission

Denver is the reigning national champions after taking down Minnesota State in the 2022 national championship at TD Garden in Boston.

This will be the third time that Tampa has hosted the Frozen Four. Boston College defeated Ferris State in the 2012 national championship. Minnesota and Union were the other semifinalists that year. North Dakota won in 2016 over Quinnipiac, while BC and Denver were also semifinalists. 

Here is the complete championship history.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2022 Denver (31-9-1) David Carle 5-1 Minnesota State Boston, Mass.
2021 Massachusetts (20-5-4)  Greg Carvel 5-0 St. Cloud State Pittsburgh, Pa.
2019 Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2) Scott Sandelin 3-0 Massachusetts Buffalo, N.Y.
2018 Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)  Scott Sandelin 2-1 Notre Dame  St. Paul, Minn.
2017 Denver (33-7-4) Jim Montgomery 3-2 Minnesota Duluth Chicago, Ill.
2016 North Dakota (34-6-4) Brad Berry 5-1 Quinnipiac Tampa, Fla.
2015 Providence (26-13-2) Nate Leaman 4-3 Boston University Boston, Mass.
2014 Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4) Rick Bennett 7-4 Minnesota Philadelphia, Pa.
2013 Yale (22-12-3) Keith Allain 4-0 Quinnipiac Pittsburgh, Pa.
2012 Boston College (33-10-1) Jerry York 4-1 Ferris State Tampa, Fla.
2011 Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6) Scott Sandelin 3-2 (ot) Michigan St. Paul, Minn.
2010 Boston College (29-10-3) Jerry York 5-0 Wisconsin Detroit, Mich.
2009 Boston University (35-6-4) Jack Parker 4-3 (ot) Miami (Ohio) Washington D.C.
2008 Boston College (25-11-8) Jerry York 4-1 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2007 Michigan State (26-13-3) Rick Comley 3-1 Boston College St. Louis, Mo.
2006 Wisconsin (30-10-3) Mike Eaves 2-1 Boston College Milwaukee, Wisc.
2005 Denver (32-9-2) George Gwozdecky 4-1 North Dakota Columbus, Ohio
2004 Denver (27-12-5) George Gwozdecky 1-0 Maine Boston, Mass.
2003 Minnesota (30-8-9) Don Lucia 5-1 New Hampshire Buffalo, N.Y.
2002 Minnesota (32-8-4) Don Lucia 4-3 (ot) Maine St. Paul, Minn.
2001 Boston College (33-8-2) Jerry York 3-2 (ot) North Dakota Albany, N.Y.
2000 North Dakota (31-8-5) Dean Blais 4-2 Boston College Providence, R.I.
1999 Maine (31-6-4) Shawn Walsh 3-2 (ot) New Hampshire Anaheim, Calif.
1998 Michigan (32-11-1) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Boston College Boston, Mass.
1997 North Dakota (31-10-2) Dean Blais 6-4 Boston University Milwaukee, Wisc.
1996 Michigan (33-7-2) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Colorado College Cincinnati, Ohio
1995 Boston University (31-6-3) Jack Parker 6-2 Maine Providence, R.I.
1994 Lake Superior State (31-10-4) Jeff Jackson 9-1 Boston University St. Paul, Minn.
1993 Maine (42-1-2) Shawn Walsh 5-4 Lake Superior State Milwaukee, Wisc.
1992 Lake Superior State (30-9-4) Jeff Jackson 5-3 #Wisconsin Albany, N.Y.
1991 Northern Michigan (38-5-4) Rick Comley 8-7 (3ot) Boston University St. Paul, Minn.
1990 Wisconsin (36-9-1) Jeff Sauer 7-3 Colgate Detroit, Mich.
1989 Harvard (31-3) Bill Cleary 4-3 (ot) Minnesota St. Paul, Minn.
1988 Lake Superior State (33-7-6) Frank Anzalone 4-3 (ot) St. Lawrence Lake Placid, N.Y.
1987 North Dakota (40-8) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-3 Michigan State Detroit, Mich.
1986 Michigan State (34-9-2) Ron Mason 6-5 Harvard Providence, R.I.
1985 Rensselaer (35-2-1) Mike Addesa 2-1 Providence Detroit, Mich.
1984 Bowling Green (34-8-2) Jerry York 5-4 (4ot) Minnesota Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y.
1983 Wisconsin (33-10-4) Jeff Sauer 6-2 Harvard Grand Forks, N.D.
1982 North Dakota (35-12) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Wisconsin Providence, R.I.
1981 Wisconsin (27-14-1) Bob Johnson 6-3 Minnesota Duluth, Minn.
1980 North Dakota (31-8-1) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Northern Michigan Providence, R.I.
1979 Minnesota (32-11-1) Herb Brooks 4-3 North Dakota Detroit, Mich.
1978 Boston University (30-2) Jack Parker 5-3 Boston College Providence, R.I.
1977 Wisconsin (37-7-1) Bob Johnson 6-5 (ot) Michigan Detroit, Mich.
1976 Minnesota (28-14-2) Herb Brooks 6-4 Michigan Tech Denver, Colo.
1975 Michigan Tech (32-10) John MacInnes 6-1 Minnesota St. Louis, Mo.
1974 Minnesota (22-12-6) Herb Brooks 4-2 Michigan Tech Boston, Mass.
1973 Wisconsin (29-9-2) Bob Johnson 4-2 #Denver Boston, Mass.
1972 Boston University (26-4-1) Jack Kelley 4-0 Cornell Boston, Mass.
1971 Boston University (28-2-1) Jack Kelley 4-2 Minnesota Syracuse, N.Y.
1970 Cornell (29-0) Ned Harkness 6-4 Clarkson Lake Placid, N.Y.
1969 Denver (26-6) Murray Armstrong 4-3 Cornell Colorado Springs, Colo.
1968 Denver (28-5-1) Murray Armstrong 4-0 North Dakota Duluth, Minn.
1967 Cornell (27-1-1) Ned Harkness 4-1 Boston University Syracuse, N.Y.
1966 Michigan State (16-13) Amo Bessone 6-1 Clarkson Minneapolis, Minn.
1965 Michigan Tech (24-5-2) John MacInnes 8-2 Boston College Providence, R.I.
1964 Michigan (24-4-1) Allen Renfrew 6-3 Denver Denver, Colo.
1963 North Dakota (22-7-3) Barry Thorndycraft 6-5 Denver Boston, Mass.
1962 Michigan Tech (29-3) John MacInnes 7-1 Clarkson Utica, N.Y.
1961 Denver (30-1-1) Murray Armstrong 12-2 St. Lawrence Denver, Colo.
1960 Denver (27-4-3) Murray Armstrong 5-3 Michigan Tech Boston, Mass.
1959 North Dakota (20-10-1) Bob May 4-3 (ot) Michigan State Troy, N.Y.
1958 Denver (24-10-2) Murray Armstrong 6-2 North Dakota Minneapolis, Minn.
1957 Colorado College (25-5) Thomas Bedecki 13-6 Michigan Colorado Springs, Colo.
1956 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 7-5 Michigan Tech Colorado Springs, Colo.
1955 Michigan (18-5-1) Vic Heyliger 5-3 Colorado College Colorado Springs, Colo.
1954 Rensselaer (18-5) Ned Harkness 5-4 (ot) Minnesota Colorado Springs, Colo.
1953 Michigan (17-7) Vic Heyliger 7-3 Minnesota Colorado Springs, Colo.
1952 Michigan (22-4) Vic Heyliger 4-1 Colorado College Colorado Springs, Colo.
1951 Michigan (22-4-1) Vic Heyliger 7-1 Brown Colorado Springs, Colo.
1950 Colorado College (18-5-1) Cheddy Thompson 13-4 Boston University Colorado Springs, Colo.
1949 Boston College (21-1) John "Snooks" Kelley 4-3 Dartmouth Colorado Springs, Colo.
1948 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 8-4 Dartmouth Colorado Springs, Colo.

#Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

