2023 men's Frozen Four: Dates, schedule for the college hockey championship

The 2023 men's Frozen Four begins Thursday, April 6, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The national championship will be held Saturday, April 8.

Automatic qualifiers for this season's tournament will be decided by Saturday, March 18, and the entire field will be set, including seeding and at-large bids, during selections on Sunday, March 19.

Regionals will begin Thursday, March 23 and run through Sunday, March 26.

Here is each date and venue for the 2023 Division I men's ice hockey tournament:

di men's hockey 2023 Dates & SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Allentown, Pa. PPL Center March 24 & 26 Pennsylvania State University and Spectra Regional Bridgeport, Conn. Total Mortgage Arena March 23 & 25 Yale University Regional Fargo, N.D. Scheels Arena March 23 & 25 University of North Dakota Regional Manchester, N.H. SNHU Arena March 24 & 26 University of New Hampshire Frozen Four Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena April 6 & 8 University of Wisconsin - Madison and Tampa Bay Sports Commission

Denver is the reigning national champions after taking down Minnesota State in the 2022 national championship at TD Garden in Boston.

This will be the third time that Tampa has hosted the Frozen Four. Boston College defeated Ferris State in the 2012 national championship. Minnesota and Union were the other semifinalists that year. North Dakota won in 2016 over Quinnipiac, while BC and Denver were also semifinalists.

Here is the complete championship history.