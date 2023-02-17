No. 10 Ohio State rallies to tie No. 4 Michigan men's hockey, takes extra point in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the game’s final two goals, the No. 10/9 Ohio State men’s hockey team rallied to tie No. 4 Michigan Thursday evening in front of 8,593 fans in Value City Arena in Columbus. The Buckeyes won the shootout, 1-0 in three rounds, to capture the extra point in the Big Ten standings. The Ohio State senior class was recognized pregame and seniors scored all three goals, with two from Tate Singleton and one from Matt Cassidy. Senior Jake Wise had the lone shootout goal.

The Buckeyes are now 17-11-3 on the year, with a second straight tie, and are 10-9-2-0-0-1 in the Big Ten, standing in third place three points behind second-place Michigan. The Wolverines are 20-9-2 and 12-8-1-3-2-0 in the B1G.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will finish the regular season series outside in the ‘Faceoff on the Lake’ at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland at 4 p.m. Saturday. BTN and Ohio State Radio will carry the game.

The Short Story

Michigan opened the scoring at 18:14 of the first period but the Buckeyes answered 28 seconds later for a 1-1 game. Tate Singleton deadlocked the score, blasting a shot from the right faceoff circle, set up by Davis Burnside. Scooter Brickey had the second assist on the goal.

Shots were 10-3 in favor of Ohio State in the first and the Buckeyes were 0-for-2 on the power play, including a five-minute major chance.

The Wolverines scored twice in the first seven minutes of the second, at 2:49 and 6:41, for a 3-1 lead.

SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest scores around Division I men's hockey

The Buckeyes drew within one at 8:32, as Matt Cassidy fought through checks to score from the high slot. James Marooney and Patrick Guzzo had the helpers on the goal, Cassidy’s third of the year.

Ohio State again had the shot advantage, 15-5.

In the third, Singleton tied the game at 4:56 with his second of the night. Mason Lohrei took a pass from Cam Thiesing and skated down the left lane. He backhanded a pass across the slot and Singleton was there for the one-timer before the goalie could cover.

Ohio State had 13 shots in the third, Michigan seven.

The Buckeyes ended regulation on the penalty kill, with 1:20 carrying into overtime. Ohio State held the Wolverines off the board on the chance and late in the OT were assessed a penalty, but 20 seconds later Michigan took a penalty and the overtime ended 4-on-4.

Each team had two shots on goal in overtime.

In the shootout, Jake Wise opened with a goal, the only one in three rounds. Buckeye goalie Jakub Dobes made a save on all three Wolverine attempts.

For the game, Ohio State put 40 shots on goal, limiting Michigan to 17. Cole McWard had four of the Buckeyes’ 10 shot blocks, with Lohrei blocking three and Tyler Duke recording two.

The Buckeyes were 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, with Michigan 4-for-4. Ohio State is 110-for-123 (.894) on the PK this season.