No. 6 Wisconsin stuns No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey in OT; No. 10 Buckeyes drop No. 4 Michigan men outdoors

A huge Saturday in men's and women's college hockey saw some big-time results.

First, No. 6 Wisconsin downed No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey in a wild overtime. Then, the No. 10 Buckeyes men's squad took down No. 4 Michigan outdoors in Cleveland.

Here's what you might have missed:

This high-power WCHA matchup saw no shortage of offense, potentially giving us the game of the year in women's college hockey as Wisconsin staved off a late Buckeye comeback to win, 6-5 in overtime.

Freshman Kirsten Simms scored on a penalty shot in the extra frame, finishing a backhander after some slick stick-handling for the win.

Freshman Kirsten Simms scored on a penalty shot in the extra frame, finishing a backhander after some slick stick-handling for the win.

The Badgers' top players showed out in the first period as Jesse Compher had two goals and an assist, Britta Curl and Casey O'Brien each had a goal and an assist, and Vivian Jungels and Nicole LaMantia each had two assists all in the opening 20 minutes en route to a quick 4-0 lead.

Jennifer Gardiner and Emma Maltais got OSU on the board in the second to cut it to 4-2 before Brooke St. Bink made it 4-3 quickly in the third.

Sophie Shirley answered for Wisco shortly after to restore the two-goal cushion, but Gardiner's second of the game with under 10 minutes to go in the third pulled the Bucks back to 5-4.

Maltais picked up her second of the night with 2:49 left into regulation to send it to overtime, tied at five apiece, but Simms prevailed as the hero for Wisconsin, who is coming off a big unbeaten weekend at former No. 3 Minnesota.

One of college athletics' most historic rivalries found a unique stage as No. 10 Ohio State men's hockey took home the upset over No. 4 Michigan with a 4-2 win outdoors at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland in Faceoff at the Lake.

Co-captain Jake Wise had a goal and two assists and Stephen Halliday added a goal and a helper as well for the Buckeyes.

After a scoreless first period, the closing moments of the second period brought more than its fair share of offense.

Cole McWard opened the scoring with a low snap shot off the rush to make it 1-0 with 5:39 left in the second, and Wise extended it to 2-0 when he buried a cross-crease feed from Travis Treloar on the power play with 2:49 left. Gavin Brindley got the Wolverines on the board just 1:15 later when his backhand from close range found a way through Jakub Dobes (35 saves).

Tyler Duke answered for OSU with 49 seconds left in the period, firing a wrister through a net-front scramble to make it 3-1 with the tenth shorthanded goal of the year for the Bucks, which leads the NCAA. Duke's brother Dylan is a freshman forward for Michigan.

Tyler Duke of @OhioStateMHKY scores against his brother's team and mom is loving it. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/i2X4K2Wsg3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 18, 2023

Eric Ciccolini cut it to a one-goal deficit for Michigan nearly midway through the third, but Halliday added a power play goal 54 seconds later for the 4-2 final.