2023 NCAA DI men's ice hockey championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has selected the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.

Automatic qualification privileges are granted to the postseason champions of the six conferences. The remainder of the field is selected at large.

Minnesota was the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Quinnipiac, Michigan and Denver.

The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows:

Allentown Regional, March 24-26

PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Friday, March 24, 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 2 Penn St. (21-15-1) vs. No. 3 Michigan Tech (24-10-4)

Friday, March 24, 8:30 p.m., Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 1 Michigan (24-11-3) vs. No. 4 Colgate (19-15-5)

Sunday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2

Allentown Regional Championship

Bridgeport Regional, March 24-26

Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Friday, March 24, 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 2 Harvard (24-7-2) vs. No. 3 Ohio St. (20-15-3)

Friday, March 24, 5:30 p.m., Eastern time, ESPNews

No. 1 Quinnipiac (30-4-3) vs. No. 4 Merrimack (23-13-1)

Sunday, March 26, 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2

Bridgeport Regional Championship

Fargo Regional, March 23-25

Scheels Arena, Fargo, North Dakota

Thursday, March 23, 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 2 St. Cloud St. (24-12-3) vs. No. 3 Minnesota St. (25-12-1)

Thursday, March 23, 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2

No. 1 Minnesota (26-9-1) vs. No. 4 Canisius (20-18-3)

Saturday, March 25, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

Fargo Regional Championship

Manchester Regional, March 23-25

SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire

Thursday, March 23, 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2

No. 2 Boston U. (27-10-0) vs. No. 3 Western Mich. (23-14-1)

Thursday, March 23, 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews

No. 1 Denver (30-9-0) vs. No. 4 Cornell (20-10-2)

Saturday, March 25, 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

Men’s Frozen Four, April 6 and 8

Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Thursday, April 6, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2 (order of games TBD)

Fargo Regional Champion vs. Manchester Regional Champion

Bridgeport Regional Champion vs. Allentown Regional Champion

Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2

National Championship

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:

Atlantic Hockey Association – Canisius

Big Ten Conference – Michigan

CCHA – Minnesota St.

ECAC Hockey – Colgate

Hockey East Association – Boston U.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference – St. Cloud St.

