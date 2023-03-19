🏀 Men's Tournament:

icehockey-men-d1 flag

NCAA.org | March 19, 2023

2023 NCAA DI men's ice hockey championship selections

2023 NCAA DI men's hockey championship selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has selected the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The championship playoff format involves four predetermined regional sites with four teams assigned to each site. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four. The entire championship uses a single-elimination format.

Automatic qualification privileges are granted to the postseason champions of the six conferences. The remainder of the field is selected at large.

Minnesota was the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Quinnipiac, Michigan and Denver.

BRACKET: Click or tap here to view every matchup in the bracket

The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows:

Allentown Regional, March 24-26
PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Friday, March 24, 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU
No. 2 Penn St. (21-15-1) vs. No. 3 Michigan Tech (24-10-4)

Friday, March 24, 8:30 p.m., Eastern time, ESPNU
No. 1 Michigan (24-11-3) vs. No. 4 Colgate (19-15-5)

Sunday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2
Allentown Regional Championship

Bridgeport Regional, March 24-26
Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Friday, March 24, 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU
No. 2 Harvard (24-7-2) vs. No. 3 Ohio St. (20-15-3)

Friday, March 24, 5:30 p.m., Eastern time, ESPNews
No. 1 Quinnipiac (30-4-3) vs. No. 4 Merrimack (23-13-1)

Sunday, March 26, 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2
Bridgeport Regional Championship

Fargo Regional, March 23-25
Scheels Arena, Fargo, North Dakota

Thursday, March 23, 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU
No. 2 St. Cloud St. (24-12-3) vs. No. 3 Minnesota St. (25-12-1)

Thursday, March 23, 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2
No. 1 Minnesota (26-9-1) vs. No. 4 Canisius (20-18-3)

Saturday, March 25, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU
Fargo Regional Championship

Manchester Regional, March 23-25
SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire

Thursday, March 23, 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2
No. 2 Boston U. (27-10-0) vs. No. 3 Western Mich. (23-14-1)

Thursday, March 23, 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews
No. 1 Denver (30-9-0) vs. No. 4 Cornell (20-10-2)

Saturday, March 25, 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU
Fargo Regional Championship

Men’s Frozen Four, April 6 and 8
Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Thursday, April 6, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2 (order of games TBD)
Fargo Regional Champion vs. Manchester Regional Champion
Bridgeport Regional Champion vs. Allentown Regional Champion

Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2
National Championship

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:

Atlantic Hockey Association – Canisius
Big Ten Conference – Michigan
CCHA – Minnesota St.
ECAC Hockey – Colgate
Hockey East Association – Boston U.
National Collegiate Hockey Conference – St. Cloud St.

For all information about the championship, log on to www.NCAA.com/FrozenFour.

Latest DI Hockey News

